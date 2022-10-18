Khloé Kardashian Accused Of Filtering Daughter True's Face -- Are Fans Taking Things Too Far This Time??

Khloé Kardashian is being accused of filtering her daughter True Thompson‘s face. Yeah, we’ll go ahead and say it for you: ugh, this again?

The KarJenners have been known to be in the midst of seemingly endless photoshop controversies, and the latest one to come about is one that’s not new by any means. Remember in April when Khlo-money let it slip in her Instagram Stories it was True’s first time at Disneyland — despite how, earlier in January, Kim Kardashian had posted photos of the then 3-year-old at the amusement park alongside Chicago West? Well, they owned up to photoshopping True’s head over Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi Webster‘s body — but now she’s got an entirely new issue going on surrounding her kid and photoshop…

The 38-year-old took to her story on the ‘gram Monday to show off a daytime Halloween party she held at her mansion. The party was for True and her cousins and it was beautiful — a long white table with matching chairs, spider webs, orange cups, and spiders, and giant silver balloons reading “Happy Halloween” along the wall — it looked like a super fun time! But it wasn’t so fun when eagle-eyed fans noticed what they thought was something a little off about True’s photos…

On Reddit, viewers began to discuss how True’s appearance in the photos differed from how she usually looks — and accused Khloé of filtering the 4-year-old’s face:

“Khloe needs to stop photoshopping True. She’s a beautiful child but she does not look like that with cat eyes and whatever else she felt the need to change.”

This comment lead to several others speculating and shaming Hulu star for her parenting choices:

“I think she photoshopped everyone, she always does that and it’s pretty sad.” “It’s so obvious with True. Not only photoshop but the filter, too.” “The pictures are so edited. This is so sad and embarrassing. Imagine editing pictures of your kids!” “Imagine all your childhood photos being edited to make you “prettier.” It’s kinda sad. All these kids are so gorgeous already but man that last pic is sooooo sus.”

See the photos in question for yourself (below):

Now, we can’t say if this photo is actually edited or not, because honestly, we don’t see it, but Khloé does have a history of editing photos! Still, it’s Halloween! True is wearing vampire teeth in the story and having fun! Even if there is a filter, it could’ve just been for the occasion. We all have our opinions surrounding social media and parenting, but to go as hard as these critics of The Kardashians star are — it’s a lil’ too much at this point! If you’re truly concerned about True, maybe don’t leave nasty comments involving her in the first place?

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]