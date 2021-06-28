Khloé Kardashian Lays Low With Fam For 'The Most Amazing' 37th Birthday Celebration Amid Tristan Thompson Split

Laying low and keeping things casual!

Honestly, that’s how a 37th birthday should be spent! Who’s got the energy for a big party or a night out at the club?! We’re not 21 any more! LOLz!

Jokes aside, Khloé Kardashian rang in her special day in an aytpical KarJenner way — with what sounds like a nice, relaxing, stress-free hang at home with her beloved baby girl True Thompson. No wasteful balloons? Closed out club? Extravagant activities?

Related: Khloé Is Apparently ‘Never Again’ Falling For Tristan Thompson’s ‘Bull S**t’ And Lies!

The Good American founder turned the big 3-7 on Sunday, and spent it periodically checking in with her fans on Twitter, retweeting their love for her while showing off her appreciation for their support. Early in the afternoon, after retweeting some of their well wishes, she shared her love and excitement for the first time while joking somebody should “pinch” her to wake her up from this sweet moment:

I love you all so much!!!!! I can’t even understand how this is really?!?! Pinch me!!!! But don’t ???? thank you all again for making me feel so special ✨???? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 27, 2021

Ha!

A few hours later, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum returned, gushing over the “collages and videos” sent online from her longtime fans:

I keep reading Messages, seeing collages and videos from all of you guys! I wish I could hug every single one of you to let you know how loved, special and appreciated I feel today. Thank you beyond words could explain. Thank you!!! ♥️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 28, 2021

Love it! Obviously, it was a seriously heartwarming day for the Revenge Body host and her closest pals and family members!

She confirmed as much with her third and final birthday tweet late on Sunday night, revealing the festivities ended “in my pajamas” and with “a glass of champagne” in hand:

I had the most amazing birthday. I spent the entire day with my baby girl and then I ended the night in my pajamas, a glass of champagne and my beautiful family. Perfection! Laughing the night away ????✨???? muah! Blessings to you all — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 28, 2021

Perfection, indeed!

Of course, it wouldn’t be a KarJenner birthday without extended family members chiming in to share their own well wishes on social media, and that’s exactly how things went for the former late night radio DJ throughout the weekend. As we reported on Sunday, sisters Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner and momager extraordinaire Kris Jenner all chimed in with their birthday wishes for Khlo-money.

Related: Tristan Wins Big Victory In Libel Lawsuit Against Paternity Accuser

So too did one Tristan Thompson — right in the middle of their breakup and his one millionth scandal and all!

It was an eye-opener to see Tristan publicly call out Khloé as “an amazing partner, mommy, and best friend,” and rave about her being “the kindest, caring, and most loving human being I’ve ever met” in his gushing Instagram post. And it’s doubly weird because this is the second time he’s publicly praised his baby momma in the days after his latest rebound and their abrupt split revealed last week.

Tristan, man, we get that you regret f**king things up with Khloé again, but what’s it gonna be — doting dad or partying playboy?! Pick a role and stick with it! Just saying!

Bizarre Ex-boyfriend behavior aside, we’re genuinely glad that Khloé had a fun, relaxing, fulfilling time at home for her birthday. Sometimes you’ve just got to lay low and recharge like that!

Even better that she could do it around her adorable baby girl, too!

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Tristan Thompson/Instagram]