Khloé Kardashian Slams Plastic Water Bottle Critics For 'BS' Backlash: 'I Find It Silly'

Khloé Kardashian’s in hot water, and she doesn’t like the heat!

After the KUWTK star called out her fans for pouring single-use plastic water bottles into gallon-sized jugs in a health-conscious trend, many followers were outraged that she, of all people, felt the need to “rant” about single-use anything. You know, considering the overzealous amount of plastic waste her birthday parties produce, among other things! The photo evidence was astounding, and Khloé was even dubbed the “hypocrite of the CENTURY” — yikes!

Attempting to clear her name and defend herself, the E! star jumped back on social media to address the criticism. On Twitter Monday evening, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians lead wrote (below):

“Oh my! LOL What drives me is that people turn nothing into some thing. It must be a slow news day. I am constantly learning and trying to be better for the environment for the sake of my daughter. I am the last one to say that I’m super environmentally conscious because I know how much more I have to learn. All I was simply saying is a pet peeve of MINE.”

Despite a pseudo-apology, the 36-year-old definitely wasn’t backing down on her claims about disposable plastic or kitchen sink filters either, stating:

“I find it silly that people are pouring 4 to 5 single use plastic bottles into a reusable container. It’s sort of defeats the purpose. I was trying to provide a suggestion such as a water filtration system that you can buy easily for the price of a case of water bottles. Sometimes plastic water bottles are the only option for some people and I totally get that.”

The Khloé & Lamar alum, perhaps not totally understanding the gravity of the backlash she was struck with, added:

“Sometimes it’s what I grab. It’s not about being perfect. It’s about learning and hopefully making small changes for our future. Holy smokes. Anyways I love when I get educated on easy tips as to how to potentially make a change in our world. Feel free to tweet me some tips.”

Do you really “love” it though, Khlo?! Kinda doesn’t seem like that if you have to defend yourself! True Thompson’s momma concluded her post sharing:

“I’m always down to learn and I’ll see how that incorporates into my life. Hopefully We all do our part in our own ways. I’m proud of us all for doing our best and simply trying. But these stories sayin I’m shaming peps [sic] is BS because I’m a baby at this stuff myself.” “I mean the drama over water LOL I’ll keep my jug of water to myself moving forward “

Hmmm… Feels like she has a lot more to learn! Perhaps the Kardashian will take her fans’ tips into consideration and stop spending so much on balloon for parties?! That would be a major change she could easily make to save the planet for her kiddo! How can she preach about people being wasteful when she’s out here contributing large amounts of waste for landfills and potentially endangering wildlife?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Was her apology sincere? Does she even realize how much of a problem her own consumption of single-use plastic is? Let us know your reactions in the comments (below)!

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]