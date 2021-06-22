Khloé Kardashian Posts About Being 'At Peace' Amid Tristan Thompson Breakup News

Cryptic Khloé is back!

As you probably heard, word is Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up YET AGAIN! Man, poor Khlo!

Despite the news breaking just hours after a rumor that he had been hooking up with girls at a party over the weekend, the report actually claims the split happened weeks ago — some time shortly after the Sydney Chase cheating claims, as near as we can tell.

Related: Khloé Reacts To Tana Mongeau Trying To Spread NEW Tristan Rumors!

Obviously Khloé is not looking to speak out about the breakup — if she was able to keep it secret all this time — but she did seem to react to the news getting out there.

Taking to her Instagram Stories Monday afternoon, she shared a post about being “at peace.” The words, credited to current poet Stephanie Bennett-Henry, describes having always having been true and coming “from a good place” with all of her heart:

“I’m at peace because I know I was always true, had the best intentions, came from a good place with all of my heart, and I wish the very best to everyone, even the ones who wanted nothing more than to spotlight the ugliest parts of me, still I wished them well. I always will.”

Which people is she talking about? Tristan? Or those who she thinks wished her relationship ill? Or neither? How does it fit? That’s the beauty of Cryptic Khloé, it’s all up for interpretation.

Anyway, the note continued:

“I hold blessings for everyone, but especially for the ones who wanted nothing more than to see my light turn dark. Why? Because they need it the most. My peace…. it is mine. It’s personal, unbreakable and I guard it with my life, because for the life of me, I earned this S**t. You cannot break through my light. You cannot shake my peace. It’s mine.”

If the KUWTK star truly is at peace right now, we’re really happy for her.

But that wasn’t all she had to say. She also reposted a quote from the @heramazingmindset IG feed, expressing:

“One of the healthiest habits to learn: Take nothing personally.”

That is definitely a lesson we all need to learn. Especially those who face haters and trolls coming out of the woodwork without knowing what’s really going on. And those who give second and third chances to people who throw them away and take us for granted.

If Khlo has reached that level of enlightenment, brava!

What do YOU think Khloé was trying to say with these latest posts??

[Image via Khloe Kardashian/Instagram/KUWTK/YouTube.]