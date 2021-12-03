Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby Boy With Personal Trainer After Starting Fling While Reportedly Dating Khloé Kardashian

Tristan Thompson is days — or even hours — away from becoming a father for the third time as the result of an alleged fling he had with a woman back in March of this year.

The NBA star is allegedly the father of personal trainer and Houston native Maralee Nichols‘ baby-to-be, according to a damning new report published Friday by DailyMail.com.

Per that outlet, Nichols is now suing the Sacramento Kings star for support. The 31-year-old personal trainer is seeking financial damages from Khloé Kardashian‘s ex-partner for pregnancy-related medical expenses, including a doula, pre-natal vitamins, and other baby-related needs.

In court documents filed for the suit, both Thompson and Nichols confirm that the pair enjoyed a night together back in March as part of Tristan’s birthday celebration in the south Texas city. This paternity suit is just coming to light, but isn’t new — papers show that Nichols launched this suit back on June 30 in Los Angeles, shortly after moving to the city from Texas.

The filing came days after Tristan posted his own gushing social media message for Khloé’s birthday, calling her his “best friend.” Of course, the pair had publicly split by the filing date, but back in March when the pregnancy was reportedly initiated… yeah, if we only knew then…

In the court filing, the basketball star claims that the night in question was the only time he slept with Nichols. She alleges a far different story, claiming their affair began “at least five months” before the aforementioned 30th birthday celebrations, with the personal trainer traveling to California to see Tristan several times, even after she got pregnant.

In the legal filing first obtained by the outlet, Thompson claims Nichols was the one who drove him to his birthday celebration in her Maserati sports car before the duo returned to his hotel room to enjoy “a special birthday surprise.”

Knowing that surprise would be sex, Tristan claimed (below):

“When we got to my hotel room, we immediately had sexual intercourse. Petitioner [Nichols] initiated our sexual contact and never objected to our having sexual intercourse. She was very awake and conscious and did not exhibit any signs that she was other than a willing participant in our sexual activities. We did not drink at my hotel room and Petitioner was not drunk.”

And Tristan continued:

“After we had sexual intercourse, Petitioner specifically asked me if she could spend the night because it was my ‘special birthday’ as she called it. I told her I had to get up early in the morning but she said it would not be an issue for her. After we had sexual intercourse, we went to bed. We were both naked sleeping with one another. Before I left the hotel, we had sexual intercourse again in the morning.”

Wow.

As Perezcious readers will no doubt recall, Khloé posted a sweet message about Tristan celebrating this very same birthday back in March — evidently at the same time he was allegedly involved in this fling.

Of course, Tristan and Khloé have long been discussing plans for possibly having another kid to raise alongside 3-year-old daughter True Thompson. That decision hit a major road bump right around when this late June paternity suit was filed when Khloé and Tristan officially split. Of course, they’ll still be involved in each other’s lives considering they share True between them.

But today’s news… this is just… WOW.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

