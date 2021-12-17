Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Shredded Abs Amid Tristan Thompson Drama!

Khloé Kardashian is letting it all hang out!

The KUWTK star is in the midst of dealing with Tristan Thompson‘s major recent paternity lawsuit drama, of course, but it’s clear she’s trying not to let it affect her too completely based on these new Instagram pics!

On Thursday evening, the Revenge Body host posted a pic carousel to her IG account, sharing just a simple crown emoji in the caption while showing off a super-sexy, super-toned set of abs! As you can see (below), the 37-year-old reality TV star was clearly feeling herself even as the Tristan drama slogs on.

And so she opted to share this sweet set of snaps with her 200+ million followers:

Wow! Love it! Somebody has been doing their crunches… because she is SHREDDED! Oh, and by the way, we’re not the only ones who noticed Khloé’s tight tummy and curly blonde locks!

Writing in the comments hours after the post first went up, Kourtney Kardashian‘s baby daddy Scott Disick had two words to say about it all:

“Fine American”

We know these two are tight, but Scott… come on, now!

LOLz!

