Khloé Kardashian Mourns Tristan Thompson's Late Mom Andrea In Heartbreaking Post: 'Life Can Be Brutally Unfair'

Khloé Kardashian is mourning the loss of ex Tristan Thompson‘s mother after her shocking and unexpected death earlier this month.

Of course, as we’ve reported, the NBA star’s mother Andrea died suddenly while in Toronto back on January 6. She suffered a heart attack in the Canadian city and was rushed to a hospital. Sadly, she succumbed to the health event even as doctors tried to revive her.

Ever since, as you would expect, it’s been a very tough time for the 31-year-old basketball star. And it has been a difficult period for Khloé, too. Even amid her ongoing personal troubles with Tristan, she was on great terms with Andrea. Thus, the woman’s loss has been a difficult thing for the Good American founder to reconcile.

Late on Monday night, the 38-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram to share her thoughts about Andrea’s death. In a touching and mournful post, Khloé published a series of pictures and videos of happier times with Andrea and loved ones. Along with the moving carousel, the KUWTK alum wrote:

“I have been avoiding this… Avoiding accepting this is real. I have so much to say but nothing at all… I have so many emotions and still I feel numb. Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives. But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult.”

And she continued:

“So difficult that I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom. Goodbyes for good are something I don’t believe in. I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I’ll get to feel that embrace of yours. I’ll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish. So, I’m choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day.”

As is typical in times like this, Khloé felt it important to rely on faith to get her through. She optimistically stated her belief that Andrea is now looking down on everyone from a better place.

And, the Kardashians star wrote about how Tristan’s little brother Amari Thompson is in good hands with Andrea gone. Amari was first diagnosed with epilepsy back in 2007, and has been living bravely with it ever since. But even after the loss, Khloé wrote about how Amari will be cared for and loved in Andrea’s place.

The reality TV vet wrote:

“I know you are with our Lord and Savior. I know you are rejoicing up there. Dancing and singing and probably yelling ‘who does that!!’ because we are crying at your loss. At the same time, I know you never wanted to leave your boys. They are your entire world. They will learn to live with the hole in their hearts because they are warriors just like their warrior mommy. Just know, I promise you, Amari will be perfectly ok. We will all look after him, help him and protect him. Your boys will be ok because they have their guardian Angel by their side.”

Then, Khloé concluded with a Bible verse — John 16:22 — to wrap up the touching message:

“So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.”

You can see the full, touching post (below):

So sad.

Down in the comments, both fans and family members rushed in to provide support and rally behind the former late night radio DJ. Older sister Kim Kardashian wrote:

“I love you”

While momager Kris Jenner added:

“Oh my precious girl I love you so. may God wrap you up in His arms and give you strength”

And longtime family pal LaLa Anthony noted:

“Beautiful words… praying for you all & for strength during this difficult time. So sorry for your loss”

There were many, many more where those touching comments came from, too.

Now, we also wish to send our love and condolences to Khloé, Tristan, and the rest of their family and close friends during this tough time.

R.I.P.

