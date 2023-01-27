Tristan Thompson Buys Mansion Near Khloé Kardashian's! They Couldn't Be... Back On..?

Khloé Kardashian has a new neighbor — her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

According to a surprise report in The US Sun on Thursday, after selling his Encino mansion for $7.8 million in May 2022, the 31-year-old basketball player finally found a new place, just two miles (or a quick five-minute drive) from Khloé and Kris Jenner’s homes in Hidden Hills. The outlet reported that Tristan dropped a whopping $12.5 million on the new 10,584-square-foot mansion.

A trust associated with the Chicago Bulls star apparently signed a deed for the property back on December 16, 2022, but it is unknown if Tristan has moved into the place yet. Nevertheless, it sounds like he spent a ton of money on a property with a bunch of lux features for him to enjoy! The house comes with six bedrooms, a five-car garage, a home theater, a private pool and spa, and a private gym. But that’s not all! Other amenities include a refrigerated wine cellar, a covered patio, a garden, and a private half-basketball court. Although the residence was built in 2010, the place may need some renovations — or at least some upgrades to accommodate Tristan’s tastes. His deed included some terms about possibly giving the mansion a makeover.

Either way, it has all the makings for a bachelor pad… unless the rumors of him and Khloé getting back together are true. Yep, we hate to say it. But amid this massive new purchase, fans have been speculating that the exes rekindled their relationship — despite Tristan cheating on her YET AGAIN and having a son with Maralee Nichols. Sadly, speculation started when eagle-eyed followers noticed Khloé and other Kardashian family members and friends have been liking his social media posts lately, including one where he volunteered at Downtown Women’s Center in El Lay.

Plus, the two seemingly have grown closer following the death of Tristan’s mom, Andrea Thompson. And undeniably, the athlete moving closer to Koko will only add more fuel to the romance rumors. Of course, there also is a strong chance Tristan purchased a home closer to Khloé’s place since they share 4-year-old True Thompson and now a son together. It probably makes co-parenting a little bit easier for the (hopefully still) former couple if they live near each other.

However, you never know if these two if will try rekindling their relationship again! They’ve certainly been on-again before… But it’s safe to say that most people would be begging Khlo not to do it!

[Image via WENN, Tristan Thompson/Instagram]