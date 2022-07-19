Maralee Nichols Needed Just Two Words To Shade Tristan Thompson In New Social Media Snap!

Tristan Thompson‘s baby momma Maralee Nichols just said it all about her current (lack of a) co-parenting situation with the NBA star.

Well, technically, she didn’t really say anything! In fact, it was what the proud new momma left unsaid that is causing such a stir online this week!

Related: Khloé Boasted About Tristan’s ‘Very Loyal’ Vibe Just Before The Maralee Nichols Reveal!

The 31-year-old took to Instagram on Monday with a sexy new picture post. In it, the young mom can be seen rocking a pair of stone-washed jeans and a tight white top. She’s got her head tilted around back to the camera as she shows off her ample assets. On her face is a no-nonsense look — and she came with a message, too!

Writing in the caption, Maralee shared a succinct, simple statement about parenting her beloved baby boy Theo:

“Theo’s mom.”

And that’s it!

Ch-ch-check out the fitness instructor’s newest post (below):

A lovely shot! But obviously, Nichols’ 231,000 IG followers care less about her personal aesthetics and much more about Maralee’s ongoing situation with her baby daddy and their now-seven-month-old son. So when she dropped the mom comment in the caption, well, it was ON!

Taking to the comments section, fans spoke up about Theo’s parents and Tristan’s complicated current situation with ex Khloé Kardashian. Here are just a few of the many comments directed at the basketball star which referenced Maralee’s unspoken omission of his non-presence in Theo’s life:

“Beautiful we need your thoughts on trashtan” “Theo’s mom AND dad all in one” “Has Tristan the trashcan met his son yet?” “Has Tristan attempted to see Theo? You are stunning” “If minding my business was a person sis is unbothered.” “Where’s Theo’s dad?” “Better looking than khloe! Waaaayyyy better!”

Some of those comments. Oh boy. They are OUT THERE!

Also, about that last one: trash Tristan if you must! He has definitely acted in a way to deserve some well-earned criticism! But why bring Khloé or her looks into it?? Totally unnecessary!!

Related: Khloé Wants Tristan Involved With Their Surrogate Second Kid As Much As He Can Be…

That aside, the subtext here about the tension between Tristan and Maralee is VERY clear. And it’s wild to think about considering all the news about Tristan that just dropped this week!!

As we’ve been reporting, the basketball stud has been partying on his own in Greece even as Khloé preps for the imminent arrival of their second child via surrogate. The thought of bringing new life into the world apparently didn’t interest Tristan very much. He’s been spending his days with a mystery women in Mykonos instead of being close to Calabasas to help the Good American founder.

Then again, since he supposedly told Maralee that he wants five or six (?!) children, maybe he’s already scouting out future baby mommas??

Hmmm…

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via WENN/Khloé Kardashian/Maralee Nichols/Instagram]