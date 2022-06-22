Khloé Kardashian Shares Cryptic Message About 'Blessings' Following Reports Of New Relationship!

Khloé Kardashian is on cloud nine!

Of course, the other day, we reported that she apparently IS dating again! And being in the very early stages of a new relationship with her partner, who is reportedly a private equity investor, has the Revenge Body host feeling over the moon!

Early this week, Khloé took to her Instagram Stories to publish a new post reflecting her current optimistic mindset. In an inspirational slide that expired on Tuesday, the Kardashians star shared that she was “grateful every day,” writing (below):

“Sometimes you gotta sit and really think how blessed you are, seriously. Grateful every day.”

Love it! And it’s so true!

Of course, the 37-year-old didn’t explicitly mention her love life in that message or say anything at all about her purported new boyfriend. But clearly there is something going on here, because over the last few days, Khlo-money has been SUPER positive on the ‘gram! In a separate inspo quote that expired from her IG Stories on Monday, True Thompson‘s momma opined on the freedom of letting “a new you” happen, writing:

“That’s the thing about healing, you heal into someone else. A completely new person, not even because you want to, but because who you were you could no longer survive as. Let it go and let a new you happen.”

And way back over this past weekend, she shared even more! Writing in a pair of messages posted to her IG Stories on Saturday, the Good American founder first delivered some positivity to her followers:

“I just wanted to wish you an amazing week. You are smart, beautiful and talented. You will conquer everything that comes your way. You are elevated, you are appreciated.”

And she then followed it up with something for the ladies specifically, adding:

“Be the type of woman who cheers on others, compliments strangers and encourages people to believe in themselves. Kindness doesn’t cost a thing.”

See?? Taken altogether, how could we not notice the good vibes emanating from Khloé’s mindset and lifestyle right now?! BTW, later on Tuesday, Khloé shared a quick clip of herself working out, and paired it with a pan down to a shot of True’s beloved cat Grey Kitty hanging out with her in the gym:

Workin’ on her fitness and her love life! (And her cat mom duties!) ‘Tis truly the summer of Khloé!

Of course, just days ago, Khloé denied dating again after apparently-erroneous rumors surfaced that she was supposedly involved with another NBA player following the end of her relationship with baby daddy Tristan Thompson. The mom went through the wringer last week, too, after Tristan’s cheating scandal was finally revealed to viewers of The Kardashians on Hulu. Khloé even live-tweeted the whole thing, clearly still grappling with the emotional after-effects of that very public infidelity.

So it’s certainly heartwarming to see the superstar take a turn for the better here!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

