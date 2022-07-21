Tristan Thompson ROASTED At The 2022 ESPYs Over Khloé Kardashian Cheating Scandals!

Even though Tristan Thompson may not have attended the ESPYs this year, that did not stop him from becoming the butt of the joke at one point in the night!

During the award show on Wednesday night, comedian Lil Rel Howery could not help but take a moment to throw some shade at the Chicago Bull. How so? Well, he alluded to one of the biggest controversies that is constantly making headlines. We are, of course, talking about Tristan’s string of cheating scandals with ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, the latest of which resulted in him fathering a child with another woman!

The moment went down when Lil Rel sat with some VIPs, specifically Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim. Referring to Khloé and Kim Kardashian, he said to the athlete:

“Matter of fact we got Chloe Kim right here. I knew you were gonna be successful ’cause you’ve got two Kardashian names in your name. The only advice I can give you is to watch out for them Tristans, that’s all I got to say.”

DAMN! Wonder how Tristan and even Khloé feel about that dig! When the attendees gasped in shock, he added:

“Yeah I said it!! You all were thinking it.”

He’s not wrong — especially since the NBA player was spotted with multiple women in Greece amid the news that he is currently expecting a second baby with Koko via surrogate! Talk about a messy and complicated situation. Ch-ch-check out the hot moment (below):

Lil Rel Howery with the shade at Tristan Thompson!@ESPYs pic.twitter.com/G3agyHrqdF — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 21, 2022

Reactions to the joke, Perezcious readers? Drop them in the comments.

