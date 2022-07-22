Tristan Thompson Shares Cryptic Post About ‘Patterns’ Amid Khloé Kardashian Drama

Tristan Thompson has a message for everyone.



While vacationing in Greece, the 31-year-old athlete hopped on Instagram Thursday to share a picture of himself posing on a patterned chair and curtains while decked out in an all-white outfit. What’s really interesting, however, is how the pic was accompanied with a cryptic caption that read:

“Patterns and details is everything.”

As we all know, some patterns are very hard to break for Tristan — like cheating on Khloé Kardashian! And many fans were quick to point that out in the comments, writing:

“you would know about patterns…” “You said it best. Patterns are everything” “True THAT. Maybe Khloe should have payed more attention to your patterns” “You know about patterns alright” “YOU definitely have PATTERNS!”

The cryptic post came after it was revealed the former couple are expecting their second child together sometime soon. But in true Tristan fashion, the news did not come without drama. An insider confirmed to E! News at the time that the baby boy “was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December.” That, of course, is referencing his child, Theo, with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Even though his new child will arrive any day now, the basketball player has not addressed the situation and instead has been living it up in Greece. Most recently, he was spotted hanging out and dining with multiple women during his trip to Mykonos. So he is truly keeping up with his “patterns.”

