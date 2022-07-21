Khloé Kardashian Is ‘So Not Ready’ For True Thompson’s First Day Of School!

Khloé Kardashian is in her feelings when it comes to sending True Thompson off to her first day of school soon!

With the end of Summer in sight, the 38-year-old reality star is already getting her 4-year-old daughter geared up for the new school year. Her first!

Khlo took to her Instagram Stories Wednesday to show off several of “the cutest” backpack and lunchbox sets from the brand Stoney Clover. The gift for True came in three different colors: a light purple one with hearts, a pastel tie-dye set, and a pink collection with stars. Each piece was also personalized with her name and included some matching pouches. True will definitely be one of the most stylish kids on the first day, that’s for sure!

But while the little one might be prepped for the big moment with some of the supplies she’ll need, her momma is (like many parents who are watching their firstborns head off to school) not emotionally ready yet. She expressed in the IG Stories post alongside three teary-eyed emojis:

“The most perfect backpacks for True’s first day back to school. OMG I’m so not ready for this.”

Awww, Koko! Ch-ch-check out the back-to-school items (below):

They certainly grow up fast – and Khloé (clearly) recognizes this fact! In a birthday tribute to her “special soulmate” back in April, The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum even touched on how time has flown by with True, writing:

“I blinked and you are 4! … I wish I could bottle you up and keep you little forever. At the same time watching you grow into the little lady you are has been the biggest honor of my life. Thank you for choosing me sweet True. My biggest blessing. My sweetest reward. The one who changed my life forever. I love you my special soulmate”

Even though True is heading off to school soon, Khloé won’t have to worry about an empty nest since she’s expecting a new baby via surrogate with her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson. Her child, said to be a baby boy, will be arriving any day now, so the momma will definitely have her hands full taking care of a newborn! However, we bet Khloé will still feel all of the emotions once the day finally arrives for True to take off for school.

You got this, gurl! And we hope True enjoys the rest of her summer and has a great first day soon!

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]