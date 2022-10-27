Khloé Kardashian Talks Blasting 'Liar' Tristan Thompson At The Kardashians Premiere -- And Says She’s Done Having Kids!

Khloé Kardashian made her feelings about her cheating ex Tristan Thompson and having more kids in the future crystal clear!

In a new episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, the KarJenners gave viewers a look behind the scenes of the premiere of Season 1 of the reality show back in April. And as you may recall, a report revealed that Khlo was not shy about letting her feelings about Tristan be known to the crowd. She reportedly screamed “liar” when he appeared on the screen to talk about wanting to build a family together and working on their relationship. Obviously, her choice of word was an echo of the viral moment from an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2019 amid his cheating scandal with Jordan Woods.

That was just one of the times he lied about cheating, obviously…

The basketball player cheated on her yet again after that, this time getting another woman pregnant — all while trying to have another baby with the his then-fiancée! So yeah, it’s no wonder she couldn’t resist calling him out during the premiere party!

Well, on the latest episode, Khloé not only confirmed the rumored moment, she explained it. Speaking in a confessional, the 38-year-old reflected on the commotion she caused as the scene played out on the screen, saying:

“I felt as if the whole theater was staring at me. I was just like, ‘This is so awkward.’ Because it’s like, ‘What a crock of s**t. What the f**k? I believed you and I was listening to you and I was receiving everything you said. But you’re a f**king liar!’”

Yep! The Good American founder then confessed that the word “just came out,” adding:

“I probably made it a lot more awkward than it needed to be. Story of my life.”

Hey, who can blame her??

Before the premiere, Khloé said she was already feeling nervous about the new series after the world knew Tristan had cheated on her with Maralee Nichols:

“Any red carpet that I’m obligated to go to, I feel like I’m just opening up the floodgates for people to tear you apart and analyze you. Why are we doing such a thing to ourselves? Already we get judged, critiqued, scrutinized. It’s overwhelming.”

However, the television personality was proud of herself for going to the event despite everything that was going on in her life at the time:

“When you go through things in life, those things can steal so much of your happy moments. Tonight really reminds me that I have to make myself do things because then I would be missing out on something so special. I don’t want my personal dramas or traumas to take away all the fun that I could be having.”

Yes, Koko!!!

But one thing she does plan to stop doing moving forward? Having more children. When asked about expanding her family more during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, Khloé shared she is “good” with just having her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson and 2-month-old son:

“Shop is closed. I have one of both, and I think I’m good. One of each. It’s exciting.”

The momma then opened up about her surrogacy journey and said that while she welcomed her second baby “a different way,” it was still just as an “amazing” experience as when she gave birth to True. She credited Kim Kardashian, who used a surrogate for her two kids Chicago and Psalm, for inspiring her to give surrogacy a shot:

“I had reasons why I couldn’t carry my second, and it’s such a blessing … If it wasn’t for Kimberly, I definitely don’t think I wouldn’t have been as comfortable. I watched her go through her journey, and I’m so grateful about how open about her journey.”

However, the sisters did not have the same experience at all! While Kim was more “comfortable” with her surrogate, Khloé had been more of “a control freak” at the time:

“For me, I’m such a control freak. You’re a stranger, I just have to trust you? I love my surrogate, she was amazing, but I’m still like, ‘I need you sitting next to me all the time. I need to know what are you doing, what are you eating.’”

As for the name of her baby boy? Well, she still has yet to reveal it to the public. But she did give a hint to Kelly, saying:

“My daughter says his name is Snowy. It’s not Snowy. So that’s the hint. I swear she just does things to sort of mess with me, but his name is not Snowy.”

Lolz! It’s a cute nickname. You can ch-ch-check out her interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show (below):

Reactions to the latest episode of The Kardashians, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

