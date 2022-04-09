Khloé Kardashian Yelled ‘Liar’ During THIS Scene With Ex Tristan Thompson At Hulu Premiere!

Khloé Kardashian could not contain her feelings while watching a scene with her baby daddy and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson during the premiere of the family’s new Hulu series The Kardashians on Thursday!

According to Page Six, it all went down when the episode apparently featured a moment between the couple where Tristan pledged to Khloé that he would work hard to gain her trust again amid their relationship drama – causing a real-life reaction from her. An eyewitness told the outlet that “someone in the audience screamed, ‘Liar’ while the audience watched the scene. Who yelled that out? Well, it was none other than Khloé! The source added:

“She yelled super loud, ‘Liar.’”

Now, where have we heard this before? LOLz!

Related: Khloé Kardashian Slams Mom Shamers For Criticzing Her Red Carpet Walk With True Thompson

Despite that, another insider claimed that it was done in a joking manner and not out of anger:

“It wasn’t an angry yell. She jokingly said, ‘Liar.’ People were laughing. She was in an amazing mood and spirits.”

While the Revenge Body host was seemingly poking fun at the moment, we wouldn’t have blamed her if she got a little satisfaction from shouting that. As you know, it has been a difficult time for Khloé as Tristan not only cheated on her again, but his infidelity led him to father a child with the person he cheated on the KUWTK alum. So safe to say, anyone would be pretty angry enough to yell “liar” at the screen given this messy situation – especially when your former beau was making promises to rebuild their trust again.

But earlier this week, the Good American founder already proved there are no hard feelings between them. Speaking with Good Morning America host Robin Roberts about Tristan, she touched on her current relationship with the NBA star following the cheating scandals. And when asked about whether they were over for good, Khloé insisted that he was a good father but finally admitted they were not meant to be together:

“I still think he’s a great guy and a great dad, he’s just not the guy for me.”

Even more so, the most important thing for Khloé now is making sure their co-parenting situation is still as strong as ever. She told Roberts that she wants to keep a respectful relationship with Tristan even after everything that went down:

“With Tristan, I did feel incredibly safe with him in the beginning and I felt really good for a time. I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was still able to have him in the delivery room. Yes, it might have looked strange to the outside world… but when my daughter watches my home videos. Those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them.”

Good for KoKo lightening the mood about this difficult situation with Tristan. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via WENN, Khloe Kardashian/Instagram]