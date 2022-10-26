Tristan Thompson 'Wants To Be Present' For His Kids With Khloé Kardashian -- But What About His Other Children??

Tristan Thompson is hoping he can work things out with Khloé Kardashian. Not in terms of a romantic relationship between ’em!!! Goodness, for Khloé’s sake, we hope not…

But more in terms of how much time and focus he has on their daughter, True Thompson, and the ex-couple’s now-3-month-old son. Judging by this new insider info (below), it sounds like Tristan is trying to make parenting moves work with the Revenge Body alum. What about his other baby mommas, though??

According to Us Weekly, the NBA star is focusing on being a doting dad right now. He’s a free agent in the basketball world, and he’s hinted previously that he may not come back to the league at all after a long career there. So fatherhood appears to be front and center for him at this juncture!

On Tuesday, the mag reported key details from an insider close to the 31-year-old pro athlete. That source explained how Tristan is taking time to “be present” with 4-year-old True and the newborn baby boy. And it sounds like the Good American founder is on board with him spending that quality time, too:

“He wants to be present and spend time with the kids and of course Khloé is allowing him to be present in both of the kids’ life.”

That’s good! Nothing wrong with mom and dad both being involved in the kids’ lives. In fact, it’s ideal!!

The source went so far as to say there is “no question” about Tristan’s desire to be part of True and the baby boy’s day-to-day lives as they grow up. Of course, he’s not there 24/7, as Khloé has custody of the kids. But as the insider explains, Tristan wants to be a good, active, and helpful dad all the same:

“He wants to be part of the baby’s life and she wants him to be. When he’s there, he’s a good loving dad. He’s not there all the time though as Khloé primarily has custody.”

Great!

But what about with Theo, the son whom he shares with Maralee Nichols?? That baby boy is now ten months old after being born very late last year. The basketball star has owned up to conceiving the child with Nichols, but reports suggest he hasn’t exactly been an active participant in raising the little one here in the early going.

And remember, Tristan also shares son Prince, who was born in 2016, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig as well. So we hope he’s getting quality time in with every one of ’em! Just saying!

As for Khloé, it sounds like the reality TV veteran is looking ahead in life and love after her once-and-for-all split from Tristan months ago. The insider told the mag where the former late night radio DJ stands now:

“Khloé wants to be married. She’s already fulfilled her dream in life of having kids — wanting a few kids — but is also hoping of getting married.”

Interesting!

Probably not gonna be with Tristan. Now she’s looking ahead to bigger and better things! Still, we’re hopeful these co-parenting issues work themselves out. Whatever is best for the children!

What do U make of the hoop star’s parenting hopes, tho, Perezcious readers??

Share your thoughts down in the comments (below)!

