Khloé Kardashian ‘Really Contemplating’ Boob Job -- She Wants 'Ample Cleavage' Like Her Sisters

Khloé Kardashian might be going under the knife again.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, the 38-year-old reality star shared something very spicy — she’s debating whether or not to get a boob job! She was visiting Kris Jenner, who was recovering in bed from hip replacement surgery, when the 66-year-old momager joked about getting surgeries done with “a friend”:

“I was in the operating room today and Kim laid down on the bed next to me and I said, ‘This would be so great to do something like this with a friend.’ I mean, you know, so you could share it together and hang out.”

Ha! Just a girls staycation in the hospital!

That’s when Khloé revealed to her mom:

“I’m really contemplating getting my boobs done. It’s just something I think about all the time.”

Kris quickly jumped in to suggest:

“Oh, let’s do it together! Is that weird, mother/daughter boob jobs?”

Khloé then replied:

“I don’t know what’s weird anymore.”

Ha! As for why the Good American founder constantly thinks about having her boobs done? Koko explained in a confessional that she struggled with some insecurity with them and always wanted to have “ample cleavage” — just like her other sisters. She said:

“I’m wearing a latex top with like, a bra top, so they look great right now and I wish they looked like this all the time. I just want fuller. Like when you see me in a bikini, I don’t have like, cleavage. Like my sisters have like this ample cleavage.”

The television personality conceded:

“I don’t know. You just gotta see ’em without this top on. That’s for another show.”

This wouldn’t be the first time that Khloé got plastic surgery. During the reunion for Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2021, she finally revealed to host Andy Cohen that she got a nose job:

“Everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant!’ I’ve had one nose job! Everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me! You’re the first person that’s ever asked me in an interview about my nose. I’ve done, sure, injections. Not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”

Honestly, nothing wrong with getting them done if it’ll make you feel good. Reactions to Khloé’s confession, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

