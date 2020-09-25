Khloé Kardashian Urged To ‘Pick One Face’ After Fans Are Confused By ANOTHER Unrecognizable Photo!

It’s starting to seem like Khloé Kardashian might be an actual shapeshifter…

At this point, the Revenge Body host has been called out numerous times for photos where she simply doesn’t look like the Khloé we know and love. The reality star hasn’t really let the criticism affect her — she’s even had a sense of humor about the whole thing — but her chameleon ways have DEFINITELY kept fans’ attentions.

Related: Kris Jenner Sets The Record Straight On RHOBH Rumors & Talks End Of KUWTK

On Thursday, KoKo posted a seemingly innocent photo shoot with a reusable cup, captioned:

“My rhinestone cup makes water taste better btw, Kourt is jealous of my cup outfit: @goodamerican”

But once again, followers flagged the pics for looking very different than your average Khloé. Is it just makeup magic? Facetune?

It’s MUCH more subtle than the messy incident a few months back, that’s for sure…

But there may be something just off about this one, too. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Do the eyes look bigger? The nose more narrow? What are we seeing that just looks a little off? Just a little bit… not Khloé.

Whether it’s more filters or just the angle of the photos, fans were quick to jump on the “different” look. It’s more The comments section sounded off some familiar refrains over the post, which included:

“I didn’t recognize her” “What did you do to your face?? You look so different ” “ You look totally different” “You’ve completely changed ” “Pick one face” “who is this”

On the other hand, plenty of fans were all for the look, showering her with compliments:

“SO SO SO GORG KOKO ” “so beautiful ” “Where did you even get the audacity to look this good”

Some made comparisons to Jennifer Lopez — and even her own sister. A fan wrote:

“I thought this was Kourtney at first glance “

True’s momma replied:

“wow!! What a compliment”

It is… but it’s still saying she looks like someone else.

The Good American founder is in a pretty good place right now, so it’s probably easy to ignore the haters. She recently reunited with ex Tristan Thompson, and a source confirmed the pair is already “acting like a married couple.” (Jordyn Woods, the scapegoat for Tristan’s cheating ways, also seems to be way over it and in a loving relationship, so all’s well that ends well on that front, we guess.)

Meanwhile, she may further draw comparisons to Kourt through her latest partnership with Ipsy, where she teamed up with her sister’s BFF Addison Rae to promote the makeup brand. The duo held a humorous “Tiny Hands Make-Off Challenge” for the brand’s IGTV, and they clearly had a great time together.

Related: Sofia Richie ‘Better Off’ With Scott Disick Gone? Her Family Thinks So!

Considering how unbothered she is by the whole thing — and how much she clearly loves shaking up her look — we doubt this will be the last time the 36-year-old gets called out like this.

But what do U think, Perezcious readers??? Do you think Khloé will ever stop transforming her face on social media? Or do you see the same old KoKo? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

[Image via E!/YouTube & Khloe Kardashian/Instagram]