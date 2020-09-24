Sofia Richie ‘Better Off’ With Scott Disick Gone?? Her Family Thinks So!

We’re not surprised to hear Sofia Richie’s fam is somewhat relieved about her breakup with Scott Disick.

Lionel Richie wasn’t exactly shy about expressing disapproval for his daughter’s relationship with the much-older reality star, and we couldn’t really blame him for that! Most dads wouldn’t be thrilled to find out their teenager was dating someone 15 years older — especially when they’re only 19! And for three long years!

But the OG Hello singer’s wish came true this summer, and apparently he and the rest of the Richie clan are pretty pleased about it!

Related: Scott Reveals Son Reign Just Got ANOTHER Cool ‘Covid’ Cut

A source spilled to Us Weekly:

“Sofia’s family think she is way better off without him. They have been advising her to do her own thing, especially during the quarantine. She has been separating herself from the equation and it has been the healthy thing for her and her family.”

The insider also mentioned the model’s friends and family encouraged her to let Disick focus on his kids, which was reportedly a factor in their breakup. The source said:

“Scott and Sofia had really great chemistry, but missing each other isn’t a huge factor right now. They do miss each other, but at the end of the day, Sofia is a family girl and knowing her sister and dad haven’t approved of him from the beginning has been a big thing for her.”

Oh really? Inneresting… It never seemed to stop Sofia near the beginning of the relationship!

Back in May, another Us source shared that big sis Nicole Richie was always “wary” of Sofia’s relationship with Scott and was hoping for “the best and healthiest outcome” for the 22-year-old. From the outside, we’d say that things are looking pretty healthy with this split. Sofia is apparently not too focused on the failed relationship, and instead has been spending time with pals her own age, like Jaden Smith.

That’s not to say it’s been a totally clean break, however. Even after their brief reunion back in July, Scott has stayed up to date on his ex’s endeavors. The Talentless entrepreneur recently wished Richie a happy new year on Instagram for Rosh Hashanah, and an Us source confirmed he’s “always popping in and out of Sofia’s life.”

Related: Scott & Khloé Wanted To Continue KUWTK For ‘Easy And Reliable Payday’

We’d like to suggest that instead of stringing along his decade-and-a-half-younger ex-girlfriend, Lord Disick should take a page out her of book and IG stalk someone in his own age range. (Kourtney Kardashian is apparently still available to him, but there are plenty of other age-appropriate women on the ‘gram.)

Whatever the case, save the Richie family some stress and leave the poor girl alone!

[Image via WENN, Instar & Nicky Nelson]