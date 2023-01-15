Khloé Kardashian Attends Tristan Thompson’s Mother’s Funeral With Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner

Tristan Thompson had the support of the Kardashian-Jenner family while saying goodbye to his mom over the weekend.

According to pictures obtained by TMZ, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian were seen paying their respects at the funeral of the 31-year-old basketball player’s mother, Andrea Thompson, in Toronto on Saturday. A source shared with People that the KarJenners “all want to be there for Tristan,” adding:

“He will always be family. It’s a devastating situation for him. They want to do everything they can to support him.”

Another insider also noted that the momager spoke at the funeral service, which was also attended by Drake. While it is unknown what Kris said in her speech, she shared a tribute to Andrea on Instagram when the news that she died from a heart attack broke earlier this month. The 67-year-old wrote at the time:

“I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea. My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel. You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother. What a blessing you were to your family!!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light. Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel”

Our hearts continue to go out to Tristan, his family, and the Kardashians during this difficult time.

