Drake Shuts Down Claim He Has A Secret Daughter Amid Intense Feud With Kendrick Lamar! 

Does Drake have another child no one knows about??? That is the word on the street…

Here’s the deal on the secret kid rumor. For those who don’t know, Drake and Kendrick Lamar are in the middle of a very intense feud. They’ve been going back and forth and dropping some scathing diss tracks about each other! And the latest one from Kendrick on Friday? He claimed the Degrassi alum has a daughter he’s been hiding all this time! The 36-year-old artist raps in the song Meet The Grahams – a reference to Drake’s legal last name:

“Dear baby girl / I’m sorry that your father not active inside your world / He don’t commit to much but his music, yeah, that’s for sure / He a narcissist, misogynist, livin’ inside his songs / Try destroy families rather than takin’ care of his own / But I would like to say it’s not your fault that he’s hidin’ another child … I’ll tell you who your father is, just play this song when it rains / Yes, he’s a hitmaker, songwriter, superstar, right / And a f**kin’ deadbeat that should never say ‘more life.’”

Related: Did Drake Get A Nose Job?! Rick Ross Says So!

Whoa! Listen (below):

You may recall that Pusha T accused Drake in 2018 of “hiding” his son Adonis, whom he shares with Sophie Brussaux, on the track called The Story of Adidon. He admitted to having a kid. And two years later, the 37-year-old actor shared the first pictures of Adonis on social media. Now Kendrick claims Drake has another secret child — this time a baby girl?! What?!

However, a source close to Drake told TMZ that the allegation is… an “utter fabrication.” The Hotline Bling artist even responded to the claim on Instagram Stories, saying:

“nahhhh hold on can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me. These guys are in shambles.”

See the post (below):

Things are getting very heated between Drake and Kendrick, huh?! Reactions to the beef and claim, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN, Judy Eddy/WENN]