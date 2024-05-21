Tom Hanks Asks Son Chet To Explain The Drake & Kendrick Lamar Feud -- And His Response Is SO Wholesome!

Tom Hanks likes to stay in the loop.

While the Forrest Gump star is far from the world of rap, he clearly caught wind of the storm that’s been raging between Drake and Kendrick Lamar — and who doesn’t like to be in the know?? So he referred to his son Chet for details. After all, if anyone in the family is going to know that stuff… and the 33-year-old delivered! And thankfully for us blasted the interaction on social media! Ha!

On Monday, the celeb son posted screenshots of the hilariously wholesome convo with his Oscar-winning dad on his Instagram Story. In the first pic, Tom asks Chet:

“Big Main, can you explain the Drake/Kendrick Lamar feud to me?”

And Chet made it his mission! He responded with a lengthy message detailing the beef, which you can read (below):

And at the end of it all, Tom wholesomely responded:

“Holy cow! These are fighting words. People taking sides?? Who’s winning??”

“Holy cow!” HA!!! Such a dad response! But after making it pretty clear that Kendrick “solidified the win” with the second track calling Drake a pedo, Chet was disappointed in his dad’s question. He responded:

“Did you not read what I just said ”

Lolz!! We love this dynamic between them! Good for Tom for wanting to stay in the loop! Maybe he’ll make an award-winning HBO miniseries about it…

