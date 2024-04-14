Did Drake Get A Nose Job?! Rick Ross Says So!

Did Drake get a nose job?!

In a scathing new diss track released on Saturday, Rick Ross came for the God’s Plan rapper with a tsunami of insults — including a claim he went under the knife to look less like his father Dennis Graham!! In the track, titled Champagne Moments, Rick alleged:

“You ain’t never been a n**** anyway, n**** / That’s why you had an operation to make your nose smaller than your father’s nose, n****”

Yikes! Listen to the full song (below):

But Drake wasn’t about to let the rumors run wild…

On Sunday, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to share a text exchange between him and his mother Sandi Graham in which he denied the claim. His mom messaged him, asking:

“Aubs — the internet is saying you got a nose job?? You looked the same to me in the kitchen today. I can’t believe you would get one without me cuz you know I always wanted one. Don’t tell me you got tattoos without me and now this, too??”

Hilariously, Drake responded:

“I would have got us a 2 for 1 deal if I went ma”

He then took aim at Rick, claiming he’s on the type 2 diabetes weight loss drug Mounjaro:

“It’s coming from Rick Ross the guy I did songs with he’s gone loopy off the Mounjaro he hasn’t eaten in days and it’s turned him angry and racist he’s performing at proms for money it’s bad don’t worry we’ll handle it”

He tagged the rapper directly, adding:

“@richforever you’re one nosey goof”

Ha! But Rick clearly wasn’t pleased!

In response, he took to his own Instagram Story to hit back. He called Drake “BBL Drizzy” while including a nose emoji, seemingly doubling down.

