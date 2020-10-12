Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Pre-Fame Days As Nicole Richie’s Personal Assistant: ‘I Just Needed A Job’

Khloé Kardashian is taking things back to a simpler time: the 2000s, when reality TV was just coming into its golden age, The Simple Life had taken over, and her now-famous fam hadn’t yet started their journey to the top!

The 36-year-old reality TV star and fashion biz founder looked back this week during an appearance on the Emergency Contact podcast alongside BFF Malika Haqq. Speaking to podcast co-host Simon Huck — who himself has ties to the KarJenner clan after previously being Jonathan Cheban‘s assistant — Khloé got REAL about one of her first jobs in the industry!

Huck grilled the Good American founder about her early days as Nicole Richie‘s personal assistant, right after that infamous reality TV show with Paris Hilton hit it big.

True Thompson‘s mom remembered the (brief!) time fondly, saying (below):

“I went to school with her. She was one of my best friends growing up and we were just really, really close and then when she started doing Simple Life — I think it was after Simple Life — she just needed some help and I just needed a job … I didn’t work for her for long.”

What a small world it is!

Of course, Kim Kardashian West famously worked for Paris right around that same time, too. Flash forward a few years, then, and the entire KarJenner clan had their own reality TV show. And now, nearly 20 seasons later, they’re all set to go out on top. What a ride!

Ironically, Khloé can now admit she definitely didn’t know any of this would happen when she started working for Nicole. The star explained to Huck how she never really thought about doing reality TV as a career — and when her family did get the opportunity, they didn’t expect it to last for very long!

The Revenge Body host recalled:

“Kourtney [Kardashian] did Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive prior [to our show] … and Kim was obsessed with The Real World, but I didn’t think about it, and I think that’s the beauty of it. We [with KUWTK] were told we were a show filler and to not get comfortable. There wasn’t any pressure because it was like, they don’t think we’re gonna last, so let’s have fun with it.”

Funny how life works out sometimes, ya know?!

But now, 15 years later, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is set to end next year after its 20th season.

Calling the end “devastating,” Khloé nevertheless explained to Huck, Haqq, and co-host Melissa Gray Washington that the time has come to move on:

“The day [the announcement] happened, Malika and I were talking throughout the day, because you don’t have to be a main character — you’re still a part of this journey from day one, even if you were in the first episode or not. You have been you Simon, you Malika, you guys have been our family. You’re on this journey with us and just for any chapter to end, that doesn’t mean everything is ending for good. That just means there’s room for another chapter to open. It’s sad, but we’ve been doing this for 15 years. We get two weeks off a year. It’s exhausting. We’re all in a different place in our lives and some of us need a nap.”

Amen to that!

And so comes the next chapter for Khloé, who gave birth to True back in 2018 and has been rumored to be interested in having a second child to round out her happy family alongside partner Tristan Thompson. Malika, too, is a new mom after giving birth back in March to her son Ace, whom she shares with rapper O.T. Genasis.

Heck, even Richie has been married for ten years now to Good Charlotte rocker Joel Madden, with two kids of her own. Everyone’s all grown up!

What do U make of this transition period, Perezcious readers?! It’s always fun to look back when life was, um, simpler (pun intended), but we also wonder what’s coming next, especially after KUWTK officially shutters in 2021.

Perhaps North West and Penelope Disick are preparing to take over the reality TV reins in another couple of years?!?!

Just throwin’ it out there…

