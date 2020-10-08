Khloé Kardashian ‘Feels Like The Best Version Of Herself’ Despite Backlash Over Unrecognizable Instagram Photos!

Khloé Kardashian is paying the haters no mind!

The 36-year-old has long been the subject of speculation around her changing appearance, but she apparently couldn’t care less about it all, despite looking nearly unrecognizable at times.

A source revealed to Us Weekly:

“Her transformation is due to hard work in the gym. She hasn’t done a major surgery, just small treatments like micro-injections, laser work and facial contouring.”

Small treatments aside, many have called out the Good American founder for using editing services to adjust her photos, which she has not addressed. Despite the comments coming in regularly from fans, the insider says she’s feeling better than ever:

“She feels like the best version of herself.”

Earlier this month, True Thompson‘s momma confronted a social media user who commented on her looking “different every week,” writing in response via Twitter:

“I’ll never understand how bored or unhappy some people can be. I am someone who would never comment something unless it’s positive. I believe in uplifting and complimenting one another. Who has the time chiiiillllldddd?! Time is precious boo. I’m spending it on happy things.”

She concluded:

“With that being said, I love you guys!! I truly wish you all things beautiful in this world because there still is so much beauty. You just have to look through the BS but it’s there.”

You may recall back in May when the KUWTK star uploaded a set of photos which immediately shocked fans. At the time, there was a spicy debate going over whether she had gotten serious work done on her face… or just botched her editing job.

A few months later, it was confirmed that it all came down to altering the pic when we saw a reality show confessional pic (same hair and outfit) where she looked COMPLETELY different. Take a peek from KUWTK for yourself (below):

Despite the feedback from followers, Koko didn’t care then either! An Us Weekly source claimed at the time:

“Khloe doesn’t care about the backlash she’s been getting from fans saying she doesn’t look like herself in her recent photos. She thinks she looks great. And actually [she] does not care what people think as long as she’s happy.”

What do U think about all of this, Perezcious readers?? Weigh in (below) in the comments!

