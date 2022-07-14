Khloé Kardashian Feeling 'Bittersweet' About Baby News -- And 'Incredibly Disappointed' By Tristan Thompson!

Khloé Kardashian is trying to stay positive amid a “bittersweet situation” with Tristan Thompson.

In case you missed the shocking news, it was revealed on Wednesday that the former couple is expecting another child – reportedly a baby boy this time – together via a surrogate. A rep for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum confirmed the news in a statement, saying:

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Related: Kris Jenner & Ellen DeGeneres Actually Leaked Khloé’s Surrogate Baby News MONTHS Ago!

But as we know, her happiness over their new bundle of joy was clouded when just one month after he was conceived, news broke out that the basketball player cheated on KoKo once again, and subsequently welcomed a child with Maralee Nichols. Fans actually watched the moment when the reality star found out about the paternity scandal during an episode of The Kardashians. Understandably, she had been pissed about the whole thing (beyond the infidelity part) because Tristan did not take a moment to warn her about the paternity lawsuit with Maralee before it made headlines:

“I’m not sure that there’s one thing that hurts more than the other in a situation like this. Everything is an act of betrayal. Everything is a lie. Everything is manipulation. It’s deceit. Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes. Was Tristan going to tell me if there wasn’t a baby involved? Absolutely not and that shows a lot about his character. The entire thing is despicable.”

Seriously! It is such a sad situation – especially now knowing the fact that the Good American founder was finally getting her wish of giving True Thompson a sibling. Now, we are getting a little more insight into how the messy scandal impacted the joyous moment for Khloé. A source for People shared on Thursday:

“When Khloé found out in December that the surrogate was pregnant, she was elated. Shortly after though, Tristan’s new cheating was exposed. It was a bittersweet situation for Khloé.”

The insider added that the momma was (understandably) hurt by Tristan’s actions, explaining:

“She was so excited about the baby, but incredibly disappointed in Tristan. Like Khloé always does though, she turned it around and focused on the good.”

And while the two “are not together” now, the source noted that “they will always be a family” no matter what happens. But the whole thing stung even more since “they were together when their surrogate got pregnant.” Oof.

Reactions to the whole situation, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Hulu/YouTube, Keeping Up With the Kardashians/YouTube]