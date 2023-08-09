Khloé Kardashian Shares Pic Of True & Psalm In Arm CASTS Just Days After Kim's Broken Shoulder Reveal!

It sounds like the Kardashian crew may have played a bit too hard this summer…

On Tuesday, Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram to share a pic of her little munchkin True, 5, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, and big sis Kim’s youngest son, Psalm, 4, whom she shares with ex Kanye West, all banged up!

In the pic, the Kardashian kiddos held hands as they posed with big ‘ol casts on their arms! True had a big grin across her face as she held up her pink cast, which perfectly matched her outfit, while Psalm posed with a similar grin alongside his black cast, which also matched his own ‘fit. The momma of two captioned the upload:

“Summer 2023 Cousin cast club Trampoline and monkey bars They had a ball this summer”

Ouch!

This all comes just days after Psalm’s momma Kim revealed on her IG Story that she recently “broke” her shoulder and “tore a tendon.” She skimped on deets, but maybe she was playing with True and Psalm?? You know what they say, bad things come in threes! Hopefully that means there will be no more injuries. Rest up, True, Psalm, and Kim!

[Images via Khloé & Kim Kardashian/Instagram]