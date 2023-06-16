Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Filed Son Tatum's Name Change Petition Using The SAME Address!

Well, y’all, this one is certainly a head scratcher… or maybe it isn’t…

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had to file a petition in court to request that their son Tatum‘s last name be changed legally. As Perezcious readers will recall, earlier this month, we noted how Tatum originally had been given Kardashian as his last name, only to have it changed legally to Thompson following some behind-the-scenes maneuvering by the Revenge Body alum and the NBA player.

And now, we are learning more about that filing, which was officially sent in to an El Lay court late last week.

According to Us Weekly, the 38-year-old reality TV star and the 32-year-old Los Angeles Lakers veteran listed the SAME ADDRESS on the docs when it came time to file Tatum’s name change last Thursday. The same address?! Seriously?!

Obviously, that address linkage is hugely significant when it comes to wondering whether these two are going to reconcile (for the 96th time). As you may recall, Tristan and Khloé already live very close to each other. Back in April, insiders dished on how the pro basketball player moved into a home in the Hidden Hills area northwest of El Lay that’s a quarter of a mile away from Khlo-money’s expansive crib. And it makes perfect sense why he did that: so they could jointly co-parent Tatum and 5-year-old daughter True with ease.

But now, by using the same address on Tatum’s name change forms, does that mean… No. It couldn’t, could it? We couldn’t possibly be talking about romantic reconciliation here, right?! Like, Khloé, girl, really???

The reason we’re being so extra about this right now is because it was only on last week’s episode of The Kardashians when the Good American founder laid out in detail her strict rules for keeping “boundaries” with Tristan while co-parenting.

Speaking to momager Kris Jenner on that Hulu ep, Khloé said this about specifically not hanging out with the hooper when Tatum and True aren’t around:

“I definitely put my foot down on a lot of things. No one’s here just chilling if there’s no kids involved.”

In a confessional cutaway during last week’s ep, Khloé later added:

“These boundaries are so important to put in place with Tristan because we’ve done this song and dance a handful of times already. I’ve gotten back with him after a cheating scandal. So, I don’t know if Tristan is under the impression of, ‘oh wow, OK, let’s just ride this out and eventually she’ll get back with me.’ I get why he would think that. So it’s my job to set boundaries that my actions show otherwise.”

And then back to her chat with Kris, Khloé concluded:

“We’re not just hanging out by ourselves or watching TV. I keep it very short and sweet and I make sure he knows it’s all about the kids. Because it’s so easy to fall back into, ‘hey, let’s watch a game,’ or this or that. I can’t let those old habits just easily come into my life. It’s just not what I want.”

Yeah, OK. But knowing all that, what is up now with the whole same-address-on-the-name-change-petition thing, then?

Did Tristan wear her down like he’s been hoping all along?! Or what??

Just wondering…

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

