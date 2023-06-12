Khloé Kardashian Initially Gave Infant Son Tatum HER Last Name At Birth -- Here's Why!

Khloé Kardashian doesn’t play around!!

After Tristan Thompson shocked the world with his Maralee Nichols cheating scandal that led to his infamously-fathered secret son Theo, the Revenge Body alum made moves to cut his legacy off!

According to TMZ, insiders close to Khlo-money are reporting that their son Tatum Thompson was originally known as Tatum Kardashian. Of course, that baby boy was born via surrogate last summer. But ahead of his birth, with the Nichols scandal in full effect, Khloé made moves to ensure Tristan’s last name would not show up on the baby’s legal documents!

Per the outlet, Tatum was “initially legally a Kardashian” while Khloé was still trying to wrap her head around Tristan’s cheating ways. Interestingly, insiders told the outlet “Tatum also wasn’t his first name” while the KUWTK alum was grappling with the consequences of Tristan’s endless infidelities.

Per Page Six, legal docs simply listed the infant as “Baby” until Khloé was able to decide on Tatum. That outlet reports “Baby” is a typical listing for legal stuff in cases like this because the state of California “doesn’t have Jane or John Does.” So, there you go.

Of course, Tatum ended up being the choice for the baby’s first name. And legally, Khloé did drop her own last name and choose to go with Thompson for the baby in the end. Just like for his big sister, 5-year-old True Thompson.

Still, it’s clear the Good American founder was (very understandably) pissed about Tristan’s trysts. And especially the one with Nichols which led to Theo’s birth last December. Honestly, who wouldn’t be???

But things have gotten better since then! Per TMZ, Khloé’s vastly-improved co-parenting relationship with Tristan is “almost certainly the reason” she opted to switch back Tatum’s last name to honor his dad. And to be more alliterative. Y’all know the KarJenner fam LOVES alliteration! Ha!

Now, we’re just left to wonder whether Tristan will keep trying to weasel his way back into Khloé’s life. Actually, we already know the answer to that one. LOLz!

What do U make of this last name drama, tho, Perezcious readers?? Share your takes down in the comments (below)!

