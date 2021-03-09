Wait, Did This KUTWK Clip Tease Khloé Having A Baby Via Surrogate AND Kimye's Divorce?!

So much to do, so much to see, and SO much to resolve!

The final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (at least on cable, that is!) is right around the corner — it premieres on March 18, to be exact — and we just got a great look at what we can expect from it in the fam’s newest teaser video!!!

On Monday, producers posted a two-minute trailer online, showing us everything we can expect from the show here in 2021.

Judging by the clip, it looks like we’re going to take a deep dive into Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson exploring surrogacy, and see juicy, dramatic divorce content surrounding Kim Kardashian‘s un-coupling from Kanye West!

That isn’t all, either: the trailer suggested Kendall Jenner may be moving towards motherhood faster than we all realize, it looks like Kris Jenner is going through some major new drama with ex Caitlyn Jenner, and Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian appear poised to hash out their relationship once and for all!

Whew! What a jam-packed two minutes!! Ch-ch-check out the full trailer (below):

Wow!!! So much to digest… That was a wild two minutes, not gonna lie!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Are U looking forward to watching KUWTK‘s final season or what??

Sound OFF about it down in the comments (below)!

