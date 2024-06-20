Khloé Kardashian Still Wants Her 'Fairy Tale' Love Story One Day -- But Not If It Interferes With THIS!

Khloé Kardashian hasn’t totally shut the door on love yet — but it’s going to take a very specific set of conditions to make it happen!

The 39-year-old reality TV star has of course been through the wringer with her ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson. And while she’s been adamant lately she is NOT going to get back with him, she’s open to love with someone in the years ahead! Just not right now. And not if it interferes with the most important parts of her life: her kids, True and Tatum Thompson.

During Thursday’s brand new episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the momma was asked straight-up by a producer about love! The off-camera producer joked that Khloé’s whole family has been pushing her to “get out more” and jump into the dating pool again. But Khloé balked at the recommendations! She replied:

“Who knows what other people think? But I’m happy!”

However, when the producer asked Khloé if she thinks that she is ever going to find love again one day, the Revenge Body host said yes! She said that she’ll “100 percent” find love again. In fact, she’s not even close to being tapped out:

“I can’t tap out now, I’m not even 40! One day, I will be married again, I love love. I will get my fairy tale.”

Awww!

Then, Khloé continued:

“I know one day that will happen but I’m just not right there right now… I love sharing my life with me, with my kids. I don’t need anyone. When I’m at the place when I wanna date, I will. And trust me, if I like the person, I’ll publicize it!”

Sounds good to us! The whole world definitely wants to know all about it whenever that happens, so please do publicize it!! LOLz!

Later in the episode, Khloé talked more about her precarious future with love. She was chatting with BFF Malik Haqq when the question came up again. Understandably, she said that her full-time focus on her kids is a MAJOR hold-up as far as future relationships are concerned. Explaining she doesn’t want to “f**k up” her kids with a bad relationship, and not-so-subtly alluding to the hell Tristan has put her through in the past, the Good American founder explained:

“It’s a scary world out there, there’s phones everywhere. I definitely think what I’ve been through is a factor why I’m not just like, ‘Let’s just start dating again!’ I don’t want to f**k up my kids. So much has already transpired that could potentially f**k them up that I don’t want to add to that by bringing somebody new to mix ’cause so far, people have been very disappointing. I’m just not gonna open myself up the same way that I once did, but I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. I also think that’s what growing up is, you learn to protect yourself.”

Makes sense, right? In a vacuum, Khloé wants love again one day — like we all do! But she ain’t in a vacuum! She’s got Tatum and True to consider! And if dating doesn’t work around their lives, well, it ain’t gonna work! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

