Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spotted Out To Dinner Without The Kids Around! What's Going On??

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson met up this weekend without kids True and Tatum Thompson around! Um… so this wasn’t co-parenting, we guess?

Now, before you assume what’s going on (trust us, we’re already there, LOLz), insiders are VERY quickly rushing to claim this is not what it looks like. Sure, pics snapped on Sunday may have shown the Kardashians star and the NBA veteran dining happily together at KarJenner fave Nobu Malibu right on the Pacific Ocean. What many might consider a pretty romantic meal. But sources are insisting this is not the beginnings of another reconciliation! To which we say, uh… really?!?

Per TMZ on Monday afternoon, even though Khloé and Tristan were both photographed at Nobu on Sunday evening — and without the two kids they co-parent anywhere to be seen — they actually got in separate cars and ended up at separate destinations at the end of the night. And that’s because they weren’t at the Malibu hotspot for a date, insiders insisted. Instead, they both were there for… a mutual friend’s birthday party!

The outlet’s sources didn’t name who exactly was having the birthday get-together at Nobu other than to call that unidentified person a mutual friend of the two celebs. But insiders are insistent there were actually a lot of people there — including Kris Jenner‘s longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble and other unnamed KarJenner family members, as well. Thus, there was apparently no one-on-one aspect to Khloé and Tristan’s outing.

The pics of the exes hanging out together certainly created a wave, though. Most especially because True and Tatum weren’t around! But there was no PDA, sources said to TMZ, no flirting, NO reconciliation. Just a couple exes showing up to the same spot to celebrate a mutual friend’s birthday!

Nevertheless, the timing is definitely interesting. Literally days ago on the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloé quite explicitly slammed the door on any possibility of her and Tristan getting back together! Heck, it’s possible it’s the reason fans’ heads jumped right to that conclusion!

But there’s nothing doing in the reconciliation department, everyone swears! Of course, that’s if you believe these insiders desperately trying to tamp down the hot goss about the Nobu excursion…

What do U believe, Perezcious readers?! Think this really was just a mutual pal’s birthday outing and nothing more?? Or is there something else afoot? Share your thoughts in the comments (below)!

