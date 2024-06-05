Khloé Kardashian SLAMMED For Letting Daughter True Do THIS!

True Thompson may only be six years old, but she’s already got a brand deal — and Instagram users are PISSED about it!

On Monday, Khloé Kardashian took to the social media app to share a new video with her adorable daughter. In it, the duo revealed True is the new face of a pajama & stuffed animal brand called Zip N’ Bear! Basically, the bear wears the same pajamas as the kid who owns it, kinda like the Kid Sister line from the ’90s. It’s super cute! Kris Jenner must have been working overtime to seal the deal — which is True’s first branding partnership! Again, she’s only SIX!

Related: Khloé Is STILL Recovering From A Scary Injury She Got 2 Months Ago!

As you can see (below), both Khloé and her little cutie, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, were over the moon about starting the partnership:

That’s so cute! True is a natural on camera and she looks excited as heck!

But over the last 48 hours, fans have been relentless in calling out Khloé in the comments section about signing her daughter up to peddle products. After all, she is only a kid. Here are just a few of the NASTY reactions to the brand deal reveal:

“Can’t you make your millions of dollars somewhere else?” “Why don’t you teach her about helping others and donate proceeds to charity?” “Oh gosh the kartrashians are throwing their nepo kids down our throat. Will they ever go away.” “Wtf she’s a kid shouldn’t be working” “hey going to start pushing their children. Don’t get me wrong True and all the kids are adorable but we are tired. Read the room Kardashians. No more give us a break.”

Oof!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Is it cool that True is in on this deal? Or should Khloé have waited at least a few more years before involving her daughter in the family business?? Share your takes (below)!

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]