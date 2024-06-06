Khloé Kardashian Reveals Whether The Door Is TRULY Closed With Ex Tristan Thompson...

Would Khloé Kardashian ever give Tristan Thompson another chance? Really, come on now. We need to know if we’re going to do this again.

The hot topic came up once again on the latest episode of The Kardashians on Thursday. KoKo was chatting with Scott Disick and Kris Jenner about her love life. The mother of two seemed to put the final nail into the coffin as she had a pretty clear stance on dating right now:

“I don’t want to [date]. Once I’m done with the kids at 9, I have limited time. 9:30 pm to 4 am, that’s my time. I’m not sharing it with a man. I’m not sharing my TV, I’m not sharing my bed.”

Hah!

Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex then wondered if there might be an exception for one lucky dude, asking:

“Is there any hope for Tristan?”

The Good American founder firmly insisted “no,” adding:

“Scott, the door is closed.”

Phew! Glad to hear. That man has played with her heart TOO much! Tristan had his chance(s) to win her back, and look how that turned out! So why is she still being asked about it by those who are supposed to be looking out for her? Clearly frustrated her fam is still pushing the idea of a reunion, Khlo told cameras in a confessional:

“Are you kidding me? This is life. We all gotta grow up and move on.”

She also complained about the judgment she feels from her relatives for not dating, continuing:

“I feel like everyone has been really judgy about how I spend my time because I’m not dating. I stopped dating Tristan when Tatum was in utero. 2.5 years without dating is not that crazy.”

True! Also, she’s been through so much in that time! From a dramatic breakup to welcoming a new child. When has she had the time to date?! Not to mention, she was literally living with her ex amid all this, too!

Now that the basketball star is officially living in Cleveland to play for the Cavaliers, the 39-year-old hopes they’ll get into a better co-parenting routine. Remember, Tristan and his brother moved in with Khloé when his house was under construction. And when he moved out, he didn’t go far. While having him around so often was “good for the kids,” she acknowledged it created a weird vibe for the newly separated parents:

“Now that he’s in Cleveland, this is really, really healthy for us. When Tristan was next door, he still was always over. He was like I want to put the kids to sleep. Like, he loved the routine and I was almost like, f**k.”

When Scott also commented on how awkward it would be to have the NBA star living so close, the KUWTK alum clapped back:

“If he wanted to torture himself, that’s on him. You wanna see all these men pulling up to my house, that’s your problem.”

Hah! That’s right! It wouldn’t be her fault! And yet, that was never really a problem. Is it because for all her bluster she felt too awkward to have guys over? Or was it really that she was too “exhausted” to devote her free time to a man! But “eventually, in life” she does plan to find someone new, joking:

“You think I’m just going to be celibate for the rest of my life?”

That said, it sounds like the beauty mogul has a lot of fears about jumping back into the dating pool! In a confessional, she said she doesn’t know how to date as a mom, wouldn’t bring men anywhere near her home, and wouldn’t go to their place “where you’re going to chop me up and kill me.” She also wouldn’t want to go to a “public restaurant where people can take pictures and you’re gonna be another notch on my belt in the public’s eyes.” Understandable! But all those restrictions certainly make dating more challenging!

Thoughts? Are you glad she’s finally over Tristan?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

