Kim Kardashian & Travis Barker Have 'Fun' Together After She Denies Hookup Rumors!

Kim Kardashian may not have hooked up with Travis Barker, but she sure likes having “fun” with him!

On Tuesday, the KUWTK star took to Instagram to share a pic of herself spending time with Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend after clapping back at his ex-wife Shanna Moakler’s claims that Trav and Kim hooked up back in the early 2000s while the former spouses were still married.

Now, we should note while the Blink-182 member was seen front and center (and flipping off the camera, natch) in one of the SKIMS founder’s latest pics, they were far from alone: they were joined by a group of male pals, including Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

The 40-year-old superstar captioned the series of pics, which started with a snap of her modeling a maroon dress and thigh-high boots while standing in a fitting room:

“Fittings Fun”

Just good old fun between friends — or former lovers, depending on whom you ask!

Honestly, the chummy pic does seem to fall in line with the “just friends” narrative Kimmy Kakes wants the world to follow. As we reported, when a fan asked about the hookup rumor during an IG Q&A last week, the beauty mogul shot back:

“No! False narrative! We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.”

However, Barker’s ex-wife insisted Trav and Kim were “100 percent” lying about not hooking up with each other in the past. Last month, the 46-year-old model claimed she “caught” the drummer having an “affair” with the KKW Beauty founder when they were still married, which was the final nail in the coffin for their marriage. She revealed:

“Someone sent me all their [text] conversations and I’m also close friends with people who were there, while things were happening.”

Moreover, Aubrey O’Day claimed in an innocuous IG comment from July 2020 — months before Barker and Kourt started dating, btw — that Kim had hooked up with Trav back in the day. Barker hasn’t publicly commented on Moakler’s claims, but he did previously speak about his relationship with Kim in his 2015 memoir, revealing he couldn’t stop “secretly checking out” the Selfish author during a trip to Amsterdam with her and Paris Hilton in the early 2000s. However, he also insisted he “never touched” Kim.

For her part, Kourtney is apparently unbothered by the hookup rumors and by her man’s past affection for her sister, as a source told Us Weekly last month:

“It wasn’t a dealbreaker. Ultimately Kourtney loves Travis and is pushing it aside. Kourtney and Travis are still obsessed with each other and going strong.”

Sounds like his friendship with Kim is stronger than ever, too!

[Image via DJDM/WENN]