Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Makeup-Free Lingerie Video Amid Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian is baring it all — literally!

On Friday, the reality star went completely makeup-free in an Instagram video while flaunting her amazing bod rocking lingerie from her SKIMS collection. The 40-year-old also gave fans a peek into her massive closet as she showed her extensive underwear line — and boy, does she have drawers upon drawers full! It helps to own the company, we guess.

Related: Kanye West Reportedly Worth BILLIONS MORE Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce

In the promotion clip, Kim confessed how she used to be a “non-underwear kinda girl for a long time.” She went on to reveal that “any underwear, no matter what it was, always bothered me, so for a good last few years, I just wouldn’t wear underwear, but now I do, and I’m obsessed.”

Uh, not sure if she meant to give everyone such a vivid image, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians lead shared more about her girls, too:

“I think that the myth of an underwire bra — I don’t know if you have like big boobs, and you don’t think that non-underwire is supportive enough. SKIMS has changed all of that because that’s all I wear. I don’t wear an underwire anymore. I haven’t in years”

In fact, the KKW beauty mogul said she solely wears only her products now. Duh! Ch-ch-check out the sexy video (below):

Okay, it seems like it’s business as usual for the star — with a little added body-baring goodness for a certain someone?! She is single, after all!

As you know, this underwear plug comes amidst Kim’s public divorce from Kanye West. The star officially filed the paperwork in February after months of speculation. Rumors of their inevitable split started in July 2020 after the rapper’s controversial remarks at his South Carolina presidential campaign event and subsequent Twitter rants. However, it was seven months before she made any of it legal.

She and Kanye reportedly agreed to split custody of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The two had also divided their assets, with Kim keeping their extravagant Hidden Hills mansion in order to not alter their kids’ lives too much. Well, at least, not uproot it in that department.

Most recently, Kanye has cut contact with his estranged wife while they go through the motions of their breakup. Although, a close confidant has revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the personality thinks her ex is “having another [bipolar] episode,” adding:

“Kanye hasn’t been speaking to Kim directly recently… Kim sees this as Kanye having another episode, and it is definitely concerning to her, especially in regard to their kids. Kim is just taking the time to focus on herself and her family and continuing to work and grow her business.”

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday, momager Kris Jenner further gave fans an update on Kim’s mood surrounding the “tough” split. In it, she said:

“Kim’s good. She’s good. She’s really, really busy working on all the different projects that she’s doing. I don’t know how she does it with all those grandbabies. She’s got a lot of energy, that kid.”

Clearly these projects — like her SKIMS line — are keeping her busy! What do U think about Kim’s makeup-free look, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram]