Kim Kardashian Celebrates 'Twin' Chicago West's 5th Birthday With Hello Kitty Theme -- And Without Kanye West!

Kim Kardashian did it big for Chicago West‘s fifth birthday party!

The 42-year-old reality TV star hosted a major shindig to celebrate her daughter’s special day over the weekend. And of course, like she always does, the SKIMS founder shared all the highlights from the big event on TikTok and Instagram, as well!!

On Sunday, Kim took to those social channels to show off an AH-Mazing Hello Kitty bash for the now-5-year-old girl. It consisted of a TON of themed decor spread out all around the family’s house. From beautiful balloons to streamers and more, pink was the name of the game and the purrrrfect decorations gave off the ideal vibe for the little girl’s fun outing!

There were also a bunch of awesome stations involved, too! As shown on Kim’s IG Stories (more below), the party had a slime-making station for all the kids in attendance. There was also a ceramic site, a face painting station, and a mini-slide leading into an awesome-looking pink ball pit.

Plus, the Hello Kitty touches went for food, too. Kim offered up a ramen noodle bar with toppings for guests! And there was a sandwich-toasting station that delivered perfect paninis to guests with (of course!) the Hello Kitty logo imprinted on them. AND the cake topped it all off!! Kim really hit the theme on the head with this one! LOLz!

Of note, though, is who wasn’t in attendance. Kim didn’t give off too many details about partygoers on her IG Stories. She mostly just showed the party shindigs to her 340 million followers. But nowhere along the way did we see Chicago’s dad Kanye West, or any sign of the rapper. Of course, he’s been busy lately getting hitched to new wife Bianca Censori, so… we can only wonder where he may have been all weekend while his daughter was living it up?!

The Selfish author did come through with some sweetness, though. Along with all the party accoutrements, Kim revealed a sweet message for her beloved daughter in an IG post sent on Sunday, as well.

Calling Chicago her “twin” in the post, Kim wrote (below):

“My twin. Happy 5th Birthday. I really can’t believe you’re 5! I’m so so proud to be your mom, it’s the best feeling in the entire world. You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world and I just love you so much!”

So sweet!!

And you can ch-ch-check out more highlights from the party in the snaps (below):

What an incredible day for the 5-year-old! We just wonder if Ye ended up coming through at any point… or not… because we ALL know how he reacted the last time he missed Chi’s birthday!

Of course, Ye went on Tucker Carlson‘s Fox News show late last year to talk about his life, his career, and the then-recent antisemitic comments he’d made across social media. During his chat with Carlson, the Jesus Walks rapper dipped into the controversy of a year ago, from Chicago’s fourth birthday party. As Perezcious readers will recall, the artist used the sit-down with Tucker as an opportunity to re-litigate a claim he made about how Kim supposedly hid the girl’s birthday party location from him.

The performer claimed at the time:

“Everyone saw in broad daylight these public figures kidnap my Black child on her birthday. I did not know the location of the birthday party and Travis Scott had to give me the address. When I showed up, they were so frazzled. If that’s not the most Karen-level thing, to feel like you can take a Black child and not give the father the address. This is the way people are treated when they get out of prison, when they go to prison. And 100 percent, I am in a glass prison or else I’d be the one with the say so over where my children go to school.”

Sooooo yeah! With Ye’s apparent absence at this year’s party, at least based on Kim’s socials, we wonder whether he knew about the birthday bash or not. Should we expect a repeat of January 2022???

Sound off with your thoughts on the matter down in the comments (below), Perezcious readers… And happy birthday again to Chicago!!

