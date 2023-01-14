Whoa! Kim Kardashian ‘Hates’ Kanye West’s New Wife Bianca Censori!?

Kim Kardashian is not a big fan of the new Mrs. West!

ICYMI, it was reported this week that Kanye West got married to Bianca Censori – an architectural designer at the 45-year-old rapper’s fashion brand Yeezy – just two months after finalizing his divorce from Kimmy Kakes. According to TMZ, the pair had a private wedding ceremony “recently.”

While Ye and Bianca have been spotted wearing wedding rings, including during their stay at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills this week, it appears that their union may not be legal since the two never filed a marriage certificate. Nevertheless, the lovebirds certainly are acting like a married couple! They reportedly even went on a honeymoon at the Amangiri resort in Utah’s Grand Circle of National Parks and Monuments last week.

Related: Kim’s Former Rep Claims Infamous 2012 ‘Flour Bomb’ Attack Was Planned PR Stunt!

The news of the nuptials certainly comes as a shock to everyone, especially to Kim. But how does the 42-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum feel about the marriage? Well, she doesn’t seem too thrilled about it! In fact, a Page Six source claimed on Friday she never liked her – something that was known around the Yeezy headquarters. Considering Bianca has worked at the company for two years so far, they were bound to have run into each other at some point. But the insider said it was never friendly between them, noting that the reality star believed something was going on between her and Ye before their split:

“Kim hates her. She’s pretty. And Kim hates pretty girls.”

Whoa! That’s going to make things a little bit awkward between them now that Bianca is a stepmom to her and Kanye’s four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. When news of his updated marital status broke, Kim hopped on Instagram to share a series of cryptic messages that read:

“I’m in my quiet girl era, I don’t have much to say. Just much to do.” “Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat. Keep doing you.” “People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that.”

Of course, the SKIMS creator did not spill any more details behind the posts, but it seemed like a response to her ex-husband’s unexpected wedding. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe Kim really dislikes Bianca? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via The Ellen Show/YouTube, Bianca Censori/Instagram, WENN]