Meet Kanye West’s New Bride -- 6 Things To Know About Bianca Censori!

There’s a new Mrs. West in town!

As we’ve reported, Kanye West “recently” got married to Bianca Censori — less than two months after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian. It doesn’t appear the pair filed a marriage certificate to make their nuptials legal, but they have been wearing wedding bands while at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills this week. Although Ye and Bianca’s union is not legally binding, so far as we can tell, it looks like they aren’t afraid to show off the fact that they’re a married couple!

Related: Kim Kardashian Celebrating Her ‘Quiet Girl Era’ Amid Kanye’s New Marriage



But who is this new woman in the 45-year-old rapper’s life now? She’s a little bit of a mystery to fans, especially considering it looks like she has deactivated her social media account. Don’t worry, though, we’ve gathered six facts about Bianca in order for everyone to get to know Kanye’s new bride! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

She’s Australian

Bianca is originally from Melbourne, Australia but now lives in Los Angeles. Speaking with Vogue in June 2022, she shared she has been splitting her time between the two cities:

“The pandemic was the first time in a long time a lot of Australian creatives were brought back to one place. Melbourne felt like this melting pot of global creativity. People began to cross disciplines and collaborate in ways I hadn’t experienced before.”

Could we be seeing more of Ye in Australia moving forward then?

She’s A Lot Younger…

When Bianca was interviewed in February 2016 for iD, in a post about student designers. The publication noted that she was 21 years old at the time. So if our math is correct here, it looks like she is around 28 years old now — making Kanye about 17 years older than her. It’s a bit less than the ol’ half-his-age-plus-seven metric, but not as egregious as some folks in Hollywood…

She Owned A Jewelry Company As A Teen

After graduating from high school, Bianca began a company called Nylons Jewellery in August 2013, which she continued to run while earning her degree. However, it looks like the brand shut down in July 2017. She told iD about her now-defunct business:

“I started Nylons just after I finished high school. I started playing around with mesh, then putting crystals inside the meshing, just making really simple thin chokers. I started selling those and from there it slowly kept growing. Once I started architecture I still wanted some sort of creative outlet so I kept making jewellery as something to do on the side and it grew into a business!”

She’s Got A Master’s In Architecture

Before starting her career, she studied architecture at the University of Melbourne. She told Hypebeast in 2021:

“As a child I was consistently drawn to creative endeavors, mostly artistic. I always wanted to be a sculptor and to me, architecture is the union of art and pragmatics. It is the grandest artistic gesture that we can place onto the earth. I was drawn to it, purely, as a shift in artistic scale. As a child, I spent a lot of time with my aunt who would consistently expose me to an array of art, film, and architecture. She really drove my love for design and instilled in me an eye for aesthetics that I was able to nurture into adulthood.”

Bianca received her bachelor’s degree in 2017 and later finished her master’s in 2020. According to her LinkedIn page, she also was a design consultant and student architect at DP Toscano Architects from July 2017 to June 2020 before getting her career going.

She Works At Yeezy

While it’s unclear when Bianca and Kanye became an item, they have been co-workers for a couple of years! Per her LinkedIn page, she has been working as an architectural designer for the Stronger artist’s fashion company Yeezy since November 2020. She’s also been seen at a couple of events for the brand, including his Balenciaga shows in May.

That’s a little awkward if she’s one of Ye’s employees…

Ye’s Song Seemingly References Her

Before the two got hitched, Kanye dropped a new song in December called Censori Overload — which includes his wife’s last name. While the tracks doesn’t have lines about Bianca, he does have lyrics that referenced marriage:

“And the Bible said, ‘I can’t have any more sex ’til marriage.”

Clearly, this seems to be a hint about the musician’s surprise nuptials! Wild times!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Bianca Censori/Instagram/Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube]