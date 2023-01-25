Kim Kardashian’s Daughters North & Chicago Style Each Other’s Hair In ADORABLE TikTok! WATCH!

New hair stylists for mommy??

Kim Kardashian’s daughters, North, 9, and Chicago, 5, showed off their glam talent in the most ADORABLE TikTok post Monday! The two spent some quality sister-sister time while styling one another’s hair, and we have to say — the results weren’t half bad! North begins the video by asking her little sis, “What are we doing today?” to which Chi excitedly responds:

“I’m gonna do your edges!”

North quickly echoed, responding, “And I’m gonna do your edges!”

The video then cut to Kim’s first-born giving her little sister a rundown of the products that were going to be used, and in which order, before asking her to retrieve the “edge brush” (a tool used to brush down baby hairs).

The two then alternated styling one another’s ‘dos, with lots of mutual compliments to go around! See the full TikTok (below), where you can even catch glimpses of Kim walking around in the background:

The two concluded by waving bye to their viewers and giggling away. So cute!

[Images via Kim Kardashian/Instagram & TikTok]