Kim Kardashian Claims Kanye West Gave Away Their Cars During 'An Episode' -- Why She Didn't Feel Safe In 'Toxic' Marriage!

Kim Kardashian is reflecting on her deeply “toxic” marriage to Kanye West in one of the most raw, brutally honest interviews she’s ever done.

The Kardashians star made her Call Her Daddy podcast debut on Wednesday, and it didn’t disappoint. She got candid about her famous-turned-infamous marriage with the disgraced rapper. While reflecting on memorabilia from past relationships, including “‘cute’ texts,” the SKIMS founder admitted she has “a problem of only remembering the good.”

Alex supportively pointed out that’s better than “only remembering the bad,” and guessed Kim “wouldn’t go back to someone who f**ked you over.” But before responding, the reality star took a pause to really think about it:

“I’m a really forgiving person, but I really haven’t dated like that to have those kinds of toxic relationships since I’ve been divorced.”

Sounds like a mature answer. Like she took the lessons from that marriage.

But also… maybe she just has a high bar?? It’d certainly be hard for any other guy to achieve the level of toxicity she experienced with Ye, that’s for sure… As fans will recall, the pair announced their divorce in February 2021 but didn’t finalize it until November of the following year, bringing their eight-year marriage to an official end. It was pretty messy afterward, but nothing compares to how tumultuous her life was during the marriage.

Later in the podcast episode, the All’s Fair star got more in depth about the chaos she experienced with the Waves rapper:

“People can say that there were signs and maybe I wasn’t paying attention to them. And I think when someone has their first mental break, you want to be super supportive and you want to help figure that out, and you want to really get into that with them, and be there for them.”

His “first mental break” — whoa. We hadn’t thought about it in those terms. She continued:

“But when someone isn’t willing to make changes that I think would be super healthy and beneficial, it makes it really hard to continue on in a relationship that can be toxic. And I think when you have kids, it’s definitely harder to leave than it is to stay, and it changes everyone’s life forever.”

She admitted there were times she “wanted to believe” things would get better, especially for the sake of their four children. However, the American Horror Story star knew she wanted to do what’s best for North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6. So she made the decision to reframe how she was looking at the situation to show her children a good example of what “setting boundaries” looks like. She added:

“Once my mental health starts to get affected and then I can’t parent the way that I need to and I can’t be present and focused, then there’s gotta be one of us that can. And I had to save myself in order to be a better mom for everyone. And I think, like, when everyone’s older, they’ll be able to understand it and see that all.”

As far as the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage, Kim revealed it was when Kanye publicly spoke out against her mom Kris Jenner and her siblings — in addition to all the jeopardy he put the family in:

“Just not feeling safe, you know, not even physically, just like maybe emotionally or even, you know, financially.”

Financially? Yeah, this is a wild story we’ve never heard! The SKKN founder revealed that during some of Ye’s mental health episodes, he would give away their brand new luxury vehicles on a whim! Without even consulting her!

“I would come home, and we had like five Lamborghinis and I’d come home and they’d all be gone if he was in an episode. And I’d be like, ‘Oh, wait. Where’s all our cars? Like, my new car?’ And it would be like, oh, he gave them away to all of his friends.”

Wow.

She continued:

“I didn’t know what you’re gonna get when you wake up, and that’s like a really unsettling feeling.”

We can only imagine… She must’ve been constantly walking on eggshells! But looking back, Kim doesn’t regret the relationship:

“An over a decade relationship with four beautiful children is not a failure.”

You can watch more from the episode (below):

