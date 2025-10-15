Got A Tip?

Kim Kardashian Says Kayne West Ruined Pete Davidson Romance AND Caused Her To Pull Back From Dating Anyone New

Kim Kardashian Recalls ‘Really Sad’ Moment In Pete Davidson Moment Amid Kanye Attacks: ‘Wasn’t Fair For Him’

Kim Kardashian is still really upset about how Pete Davidson was treated by her ex-husband Kanye West.

During Wednesday’s revealing episode of Call Her Daddy, the SKIMS founder got candid about the challenges that come with dating after her divorce from the rapper, who the host, Alex Cooper, pointed out is a very “vocal ex.” That’s an understatement…

The 44-year-old candidly confirmed it’s had a huge impact on her love life:

“It has definitely affected that. There [have] been situations where I’ll get maybe close to someone, then it’s like, ‘Wait, wait, wait, wait, I don’t really want to deal with your ex. And I don’t want to deal [with] if he’s gonna say something.’ It has been a little frustrating but then I get really, my person wouldn’t care about that, you know?”

That’s a good perspective! And while it’s always a tough thing to hear, Kim can’t fault them, she pointed out:

“But it is a big thing and I get it. It’s not an easy thing. And I get that.”

We bet everyone saw what happened to the SNL alum and wants nothing to do with that! Because it was WAY worse than most ex’s jealous behavior!

Kim went on to say that the feud Kanye struck up with her former boyfriend Pete led to one of her saddest moments in that relationship! Aw!

As Perezcious readers will recall, the model linked up with the comedian in 2022 — the same year her split from Ye was finalized. The musician couldn’t handle it and blasted Pete every chance he got in disturbing and aggressive social media posts. Then he released his 2022 music video for Eazy, which featured a claymation version of the actor getting kidnapped and buried alive. So violent and uncalled for!

A follow-up video featured a skinned money attacked a man with a blurred face who was wearing a sweatshirt that read “Skete,” the Yeezy designer’s nickname for The King of Staten Island star.

It’s the Eazy music video that really hurt Kim, she recalled:

“That made me feel really sad. That really wasn’t fair for him. And I felt so sad and sorry for him and he was such a great man [who] was like, ‘I got this, don’t worry, it’s all good.’ Or at least acted that way.”

Pete handled it well in public, too, but she knows deep down it must have had an impact:

“It just, it must suck to be put in that position.”

Because of this horrendous experience — thanks to her ex — she’s really pulled back from dating, Kim explained:

“So it’s had me put up this guard where I don’t want to put anyone in that position. So it’s easier if I just, maybe stay away. But I can’t live my life like that either.”

Ugh, that stinks.

But “at this point,” Kim believes it’s a “non-issue” and she doesn’t think the artist “would say something,” but “you never know.” We hope that toxic behavior is over with. It’s not fair to anyone!

Listen to the full chat (below):

Reactions? Let us know (below).

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Hulu/NBC/YouTube]

Oct 15, 2025 15:40pm PDT

