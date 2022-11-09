Kim Kardashian Gets DRAGGED Over Plant-Based Protein 'Cooking' Ad: 'We Know You Aren't Eating That'

Kim Kardashian is trying to make her partnership with Beyond Meat work. But it just ain’t working!! Not as far as her fans and social media followers are concerned, at least.

Of course, Perezcious readers will recall that prior ad Kim did for the company back in May. In it, she ate some Beyond Meat products on camera. Followers immediately pointed out that it looked like she wasn’t eating the food, though. And the collaboration went viral for ALL the wrong reasons!

Now, Kim is back with more. And fans are dragging her once again!! On Monday, the momma of four posted a new video to her Instagram account. In it, she praised Beyond Meat’s chicken nuggets, explaining she likes to pop a few into the air fryer to feed her fam. The reality TV star said in the clip:

“Hey guys, as a busy mom, I’m always looking for quick and easy options to feed my family that are both healthy and delicious. My current go-to for a quick meal is to put Beyond chicken nuggets in an air fryer. In less than ten minutes, you can make a delicious plant-based protein option that everyone in the family loves. It’s the easiest way yet to get Beyond.”

And the 42-year-old praised the nuggets as being “literally so good” in the #ad caption of the branded post, too. You can see her promo video boasting about the plant-based protein company (below):

An IG influencer does an ad. Big deal, right? Happens every day.

There was just one little problem: fans were NOT on board with the SKKN By Kim exec’s claim that she herself is popping these chicken nuggets into the air fryer! Quickly, followers flooded the comments of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum’s post. They called her out for having a personal chef as part of her envious billionaire lifestyle, and shared skepticism that she would ever cook — or eat — the food she’s promoting:

“why would they have Kim Kardashian doing that? Lol we all know she has a chef” “She has a chef what would know about air fryers lol” “of course kim is cooking for kids herself” “I know North ain’t eating that” “Kim honey, you have a chef.” “Kris shouldn’t have allowed this” “You’re already a billionaire. Why are you doing this s**t?” “I highly doubt Kim Kardashian is cooking… don’t they all have private chefs?” “This is coming from a busy mom that also has a 24/7 executive chef and a staff bigger than your local Hilton hotel staffed at home” “Kim we know you aren’t eating that” “this add [sic] is just as artificial as the chicken” “As a busy mom… I hire a chef and a nanny… Multiple actually and then pretend like I feed them with these nuggets.” “You can endorse almost any product BUT food and cooking. We all know you don’t ever lift a finger on simple domestic tasks” “Kim please you have a full time chef … leave the nugget commercials to the D list reality stars”

OMG! Some of these comments are BRUTAL!!!

Funny, tho…

Of course, this isn’t the first time Kim has stumbled with #ad stuff. Not only did her first Beyond Meat spot bomb, but back in early October, she had to pay more than a million bucks to the Securities and Exchange Commission after promoting a sketchy cryptocurrency coin on Insta without disclosing she’d been paid to do so. To be fair, Beyond Meat has had their own issues, too. Oops!! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

