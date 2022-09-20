Def Not Vegan! Beyond Meat COO Arrested After Allegedly Biting A Man's Nose!

Don’t think about this the next time you bite into a juicy Beyond burger!

Beyond Meat’s COO had a wild Saturday night — and it definitely wasn’t cruelty-free! According to local outlet KNWA, the food company executive was arrested on a pair of charges after a nasty parking garage altercation with a man in Fayetteville, Arkansas! The most shocking part? He reportedly bit the man’s nose!

According to a preliminary report obtained by the outlet, the COO in question, Doug Ramsey, 53, was arrested on charges of terroristic threatening and third-degree battery after an incident near Razorback Stadium following Arkansas’ victory over Missouri State.

Related: IRL Gone Girl Gets Over TWICE The Prison Time Prosecutors Asked For!

Around 10 p.m., Doug was reportedly in the traffic lane of the garage attempting to leave when a Subaru “inched his way” in front of his Bronco, hitting the front passenger’s side tire of Doug’s car. Ramsey then hopped out of his vehicle and allegedly “punched through the back windshield of the Subaru.” Damn! That escalated quickly!!

We thought vegetarians were supposed to be less aggressive, but this is some really wild road rage here!

This shocking reaction caused the Subaru driver to get out, but when he approached the businessman, Doug allegedly “pulled him in close and started punching his body.” Craziest of all, the COO then “bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose.”

OMG!

He broke through the flesh?! Yikes!!

The alleged victim and a waitress who witnessed the incident told officers Doug “threatened to kill” the owner of the Subaru, as well. Yeesh. Other witnesses in the area got out of their cars to help separate the feuding parties before an officer was dispatched to Gate 15 for “a disturbance that had previously occurred in the Stadium Drive Parking Garage (SDPG).” Upon arrival, the responding officer found “two males with bloody faces” at the scene.

Related: Missing Woman’s Chilling Final Message May Help Police Solve Murder

After police had a short chat with both men and the witnesses, Ramsey was arrested at 10:27 p.m. and booked into the Washington County jail. He has an appearance scheduled in Fayetteville District Court on October 19. According to records, he was released from custody on Sunday morning.

As for his job, Doug is relatively new to the plant-based meat company. He was named COO in December 2021. When KNWA reached out to Beyond Meat for comment, they did not receive a response. Meanwhile, Doug’s former employer Tyson Foods made sure to cut all ties with him by sharing via a spokesperson that Ramsey left the company last year on his own accord, unrelated to this arrest. He was previously a member of Tyson Foods’ poultry business since 1992. In 2019, he was named president of the company’s global McDonald’s business. Per the Tyson Foods website, he was also — and we can’t make this up — “a champion of team member safety.” Uhhh… it’s hard to say the same about him now! Yowza.

Each charge carries up to at least a year in prison and a possible fine if he’s convicted. There’s been no word on how the other man is doing at this time following his injuries. Reactions?!

[Image via Washington County, Arkansas & Beyond Meat/YouTube]