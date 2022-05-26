Kim Kardashian Gets Called Out By Fans For Failing To Eat The Food She Was Promoting In New Beyond Meat Ad!

Kim Kardashian is getting called out by fans for her new ad campaign with Beyond Meat!

The 41-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram this week to drop the accompanying vid portraying herself as the “Chief Taste Consultant” for the plant-based food company.

The ad itself is clear Kim fare — classy, beautiful, sleek, modern, blah, blah, blah. She even references her world-renowned high-end style in a quip at the beginning of the advertisement, saying:

“I believe so much in the mission of Beyond Meat that I’ve stepped in to help with my greatest asset — my taste.”

From there, chefs (er, actors playing chefs) bring out all sorts of plant-based foods: burgers, meatballs, tacos, sausage, and nuggets. The camera cuts in and out, showing Kim picking up some of the food, chewing here and there, and gushing talking about how it all supposedly tastes “so good!”

But if you watch carefully (below), you’ll notice the burger she’s supposedly chewing never has any bites taken out of it, and viewers never actually see her eating any of the other food in the tightly-edited video:

Ummm… did she eat it?! Or just promote it??

Look, we’re not hating on Kim getting paid, but come on! What are we doing here?!

Down in the comments section of her IG post, followers immediately picked up on the apparent lack of actual food consumption taking place in the ad. Here are just a few of the HIGHlarious reactions to Kim’s promo (below):

“She ain’t eat nothing in a video or I’m tripping” “But you didn’t put anything in your mouth… are you really eating this?” “It’s so inauthentic it hurts…” “She ain’t even eating the food that hamburger isn’t even bit into.” “I ain’t buying it cause you ain’t really eating it” “This is beyoooond meat, so good you don’t even have to eat it.” “I don’t believe you ate any of that miss starvation.”

LOLz!!

Others picked up on the plant-based angle of it, though, and some were very complimentary of Kim for trying to promote more environmentally sustainable eating habits:

“This is actually a way to reach a lot of new people since she has such a huge influence, I get it” “Sooo happy you’re fronting plant-based alternatives” “Grateful for anyone and anything that advances plant-based food.”

Can’t argue with that! But, like, you’ve gotta eat the food to make it work, right? Just saying!!

In a separate statement posted to Beyond Meat’s website as part of the new campaign, Kim gushed about how her “fans know” that her fridge is “fully stocked” with the company’s plant-based products:

“As my fans know, my fridge and freezer are fully stocked with Beyond Meat’s products and I’m so thrilled to be featured in the campaign as its Chief Taste Consultant to inspire people to include Beyond Meat in their diets.”

Fully stocked, maybe. But is the food ever getting eaten?!

Through it all, Beyond Meat got what they wanted: Kim’s video already has 1.1 million likes and 16,000 comments. Plus, we’re talking about the company now, aren’t we?? And Kim got what she wanted, too: Cha-ching!

Still, the questionable consumption in this ad is throwing us for a loop!

What say U, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!

