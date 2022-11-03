Kim Kardashian’s Disneyland Photoshop Of True Thompson Fooled Khloé!

Kim Kardashian managed to fool one person with those Disneyland photos of True Thompson!

As you may recall, earlier this year Kim posted pictures to her Instagram of True and Chicago West seemingly at Disneyland together. However, fans quickly discovered the 4-year-old’s head was photoshopped onto Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster‘s body. True had never actually been there! During The Kardashians on Thursday, we finally found out what went down behind the scenes…

Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney sat down for lunch where they discussed “the True Photoshopping story.” The 42-year-old SKIMS creator explained she took a picture of Chicago and Stormi at the theme park when they were “wearing pink” and she wanted to post the photos on her IG grid since she was only “doing pinks and blues” at the time:

“I sent it to Kylie for approval, and she goes, ‘No, I really don’t want any pics of Stormi out right now.’ I respect it. So I Photoshop True’s face onto Stormi’s body.”

Right. Super normal thing any of us would have thought of.

While social media users immediately knew something was off with the pics, it turns out Kim actually fooled True’s own momma! Khloé said on the episode:

“She sent it to me, and I was like, ‘Wait you took true to Disneyland without me?’ She’s like, ‘No, but I’m happy you thought that.’”

Ha! You’d think Khloé of all people would be able to recognize photoshop by now — not to mention her daughter’s head!

The Good American founder was the one who admitted that they edited her daughter into the photos after she accidentally revealed True went on her first Disneyland trip for her birthday. Kourt pointed out the mistake in the episode, brushing off:

“Yeah, and then you posted True’s first time. Everyone thinks it’s a major scandal.”

However, Kim wanted to make it clear to everyone that the whole thing was “not a major scandal.” We’d have to agree — on the scale of KarJenner scandals, it’s pretty low. And hey, something good came out of it! Now Kimmy Kakes knows not to go to Khloé if she wants to see if her photoshop job was done well! And also not to keep secrets apparently…

What do YOU think of Kim photoshopping a different niece’s face onto Stormi’s body for the ‘gram? Clever solution? Or dystopian disregard for objective truth on social media?

