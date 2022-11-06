Are Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Back On Speaking Terms?!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are seemingly back on speaking terms.

According to pictures obtained by TMZ, the former couple was seen talking on the sidelines of their 6-year-old son Saint West’s flag football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Saturday. Their little one’s Sierra Canyon School was competing in the final match of his football season, in which the little leagues play at the home of the NFL’s Rams and Chargers.

While Saint was on the field, the outlet noted that the two parents did not seem to have any tension between them as they spoke to each other. Their daughter North West also was seen interacting with Kim and Kanye at one point. You can ch-ch-check out the photos HERE.

Obviously, Kanye and Kim were at an event for their son so they are going to be somewhat cordial with each other. But it is definitely a change from the pair pretty much avoiding each other at their kids’ sporting events. Not to mention the fact that a source previously shared with Page Six that they’ve been keeping their communication solely through assistants because she was “very upset by” his recent behavior:

“They have had zero communication in several weeks, and all communication regarding the kids’ schedules are now coordinated through assistants. She has had enough of his conspiracy theories, bullying and hateful rhetoric.”

Meanwhile, TMZ sources also claimed that the Yeezy fashion designer has “made attempts to reach out” to Kimmy Kakes. However, she reportedly refused to respond at the time as she wanted to focus on her family and own life instead of his current scandal. For the past month, Kanye has been embroiled in several controversies – including wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week, falsely spreading claims about George Floyd’s death (along with making a horrible apology for it afterward), and going on multiple antisemitic tirades.

At one point, the SKIMS founder took to social media to condemn her former husband’s disgusting hate speech over the past few weeks. She said:

“I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

We’ll have to see how Kim and Kanye continue to interact with each other going forward — and if they’ll go back to avoiding each other again. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]