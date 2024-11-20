Kim Kardashian Drops MORE Tesla Robot Content -- And Now It’s Getting Steamy! LOOK!

Kim Kardashian is back at it again with the robot content!

So far this week, the reality star has been busy promoting the new Optimus “personal assistant” robot from Elon Musk’s company, Tesla, on social media.

Elon and Kimmy Kakes are certainly trying to sell the device hard! And by that we mean… Yeah, it’s getting weirdly sexual! Check out her first posts (below):

Optimus is here to take mw for a ride in the Cybercab pic.twitter.com/gxOSbsY3vv — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 19, 2024

Fans trolled her in the comments of those posts on Monday that she finally found a “low-maintenance boyfriend.” So she appeared to lean into the joke the next day by posting several photos of her looking loved up with the robot!

In the new Instagram photos, The Kardashians star got all cuddly with Optimus, which sat inside an unreleased gold Tesla Cybertruck while wearing pieces from her new collaboration with Balenciaga. It was promo-intense here! Kim dressed in nude leggings, a black bomber jacket, and accessorized with matching black heels. (Very Bianca Censori coded, right? Girl is stealing her look again! LOLz!)

As for her robot romance? We cringe at even typing that, but the SKIMS founder also held hands with the robot and sat on its lap. Take a look (below):

Wow…

The company also leaned into the bit, writing in the comments:

“Optimus asked if you’re still on for dinner this Friday.”

Yeah, we wouldn’t get too close to cuddling this thing!

Elon debuted this new tech toy at a presentation last month. You may have seen it talk, serve drinks, play games, and more — though that seems to have debunked. Thus far the machine doesn’t actually seem capable of doing any of that stuff without being directly operated by humans. You can learn more about that HERE. But suffice to say, there’s probably someone just off camera playing with this thing like a remote controlled car.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ’em (below).

