Is Kim Kardashian Straight-Up Copying Bianca Censori's Fashion Looks Now??

Kim Kardashian just stepped out at an art gallery in a long fur coat, an oversized fur trapper hat with padded ear flaps, and a furry clutch purse to boot… and then immediately got reamed for it by the internet because she supposedly stole the look from Bianca Censori! Uh-oh!

So, Kanye West‘s A-list ex-wife popped up on Instagram late on Thursday evening. In a set of poses in front of a series of framed paintings of what appears to be scenes of the American West, Kim wore a white tee, simple jeans, and LOTS of fur. You can see it all for yourself and more pics, too, from the 43-year-old reality TV star (below):

Simple enough, right? Another day, another carousel of Kimages! And the world can keep spinning now! LOLz!

But eagle-eyed netizens weren’t so impressed with this pic set. And to figure out what got them up in arms, you have to go back to late November of last year. As you may recall, Kanye and Bianca popped up in Dubai together at the very end of November. While making the rounds in the UAE, Bianca proudly rocked fur and even infamously carried a furry stuffed animal while out and about at a party — including a somewhat familiar hat. If you forgot about that six-week-old event, reminisce (below):

Get a better look in pic #2 here…

Yeahhh… See that hat?! It’s VERY similar to the one Kim wore for Thursday night’s pics. And the Aussie-born Yeezy brand architectural designer did it first!! In fact, it seems to have been her look for all of November, as she also sported the hat when she was hanging with pals in Australia that month!

It’s not often Kim gets beat to the punch so badly with a fashion move, but she def did on this one! And whether or not the KUWTK alum was purposely trying to copy Bianca, Instagram users couldn’t help but point out the parallels!! Here are just a few of the reactions to Kim’s fur frolic:

“It’s giving Bianca” “I thought this was Bianca” “Guess who you are Kim K, not Bianca.” “U look like Bianca here lawddd” “That Bianca Censori inspo” “Kimmy cakes my love Haven’t seen you wear these hats until Bianca started wearing them lol” “That’s Bianca’s look .. OMG grow up Kim!” “who else thought it was bianca?????” “the fur! It’s like she’s responding [to Bianca]”

That very last comment (above) about “responding” to Censori should make you pause for a second, too. As you may also recall, earlier this week, Ye boldly explained on his own IG account that there would be “no pants this year” for his wife. Along with his strong statement, he shared this snap of his spouse rocking a barely-there fur covering wrapped around her jaw-dropping curves as more furs lay assorted on the ground at her feet:

Fur, fur, fur!

Yep! So it’s a little sus that Kim would suddenly dive into the fur world with her latest set of social media snaps, too. Isn’t it?? Or are IG users simply looking to stir up trouble?!?! Wouldn’t be the first time for that…

FWIW, there appears to be plenty of other s**t to stir up. At the end of Kim’s latest pic set embedded (above), she can also be seen rocking a totally different outfit out in the snow with a motorcycle helmet on her head. And the brand of shirt she’s wearing there is the most concerning part for some of her followers: it’s Balenciaga. Yep! The high-end fashion line that Kim and other celebs so infamously backed away from amid last year’s wildly unsettling BDSM teddy bear campaign is once again back on the mogul’s body. So, uhhh, that was quick…

Anyways, tell us what you think of Kim’s fur fight down in the comments (below), y’all!! Is she copying Bianca, or nah?!

[Image via GQ/YouTube/WENN]