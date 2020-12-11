Kim Kardashian Mourns 'Shameful' Execution Of Brandon Bernard: 'Our System Is So F**ked'

Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter Thursday evening to deliver the sad news of Brandon Bernard’s execution. After penning a series of candid and emotional tweets chronicling his last moments, as well as championing a campaign to appeal the death penalty, the reality TV personality (and a team of lawyers) were ultimately unsuccessful in their pursuits.

The KUWTK’s star tweeted last night:

“I’m so messed up right now. They killed Brandon. He was such a reformed person. So hopeful and positive until the end. More importantly he is sorry, so sorry for the hurt and pain he has caused others.”

The Associated Press reported the 40-year-old’s passing at 9:27 p.m. Thursday.

For those who might need a refresher, Bernard was convicted of double murder and robbery in 1999 (when he was only 18) and has since served 20 years in prison. Last week, lawyers requested Donald Trump reduce his sentence to life in prison. They believed his good behavior should have qualified him for an easier sentencing, as well as the fact that three of the five jurors who originally sentenced Bernard regretted their death penalty decision.

Through Kim’s fight to stop the execution, she urged followers to tweet Trump in hopes the outcry of support might influence him to stop or delay the federal execution, a law which he brought back to life after a 17-year hiatus.

Ultimately, the President, as well as additional judges, denied the request. Kim made note to highlight Thursday’s ironic national holiday as well, writing an hour before Brandon’s death:

“It’s #HumanRightsDay and here in the United States we are executing someone who was 18 at the time of the crime, was not the shooter and has rehabilitated himself. So shameful.”

What’s even more difficult to hear are the personal details of Brandon’s last phone call with the criminal justice podcast host, which she described as “the hardest call I’ve ever had.” The KUWTK alum explained:

“When he told me he’s claustrophobic and they offered to give him a shot of Sedative to calm him down before they put him in the chair and he just didn’t want to panic, I literally lost it. I had to mute my phone so he wouldn’t hear me cry like that.”

She later received a phone call from his attorney, in which Bernard made reference to his earlier conversation with Kim, saying:

“Brandon said he loves you and wants to say thank you again. He said he doesn’t feel too claustrophobic in the chair.”

Our hearts are breaking reading this. While it’s incredibly important all victims of a heinous crime such as this double murder get justice, Kim’s stance on federal executions couldn’t be clearer:

“I stand by what I have always said, I can empathize and feel pain for the victims and their families. Killing Brandon will not bring them back and I believe in my heart of hearts killing him isn’t right. What Brandon did was wrong, but killing him won’t make things right.”

She concluded:

“I could go on and on about what an amazing person Brandon was. I do know he left this earth feeling supported and loved and at peace. This just has to change: our system is so f**ked up.”

It does seem Brandon had understood the wrong-doings of his past and had grown to become a better man. His last words to young people? Stay away from “the wrong crowd.”

